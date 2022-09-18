A KwaZulu natal who allegedly stole a four days old baby boy from his mother was arrested while trying to register him as her own at the hospital

The unidentified baby snatcher reportedly tricked the baby's mother into going to buy airtime for her before vanishing with the infant

She was caught days later when she went to a state hospital to try and register the baby as her child

KwaZulu Natal - A woman from KZN took a sigh of relief when the thief who had stolen her four-day-old baby boy was caught while trying to register him as her child at the Hlabisa Hospital.

According to reports, the baby thief approached the baby's mother and asked if she could make a quick call with her phone. When she said she did not have airtime, the woman offered to hold the baby while the mother went to buy airtime.

News24 reports that upon her return, the mother found that the woman had vanished with her baby boy. She quickly reported the matter to the police. The thief later went to Hlabisa Hospital to get a card for the baby, and that was when she was caught when her story failed to check out.

According to TimesLIVE, provincial health MEC and acting premier Nomagugu Simelane lauded the Hlabisa Hospital staff for being vigilant and making sure that the baby boy was reunited with his mother. Simelane said:

"We would like to commend the nurses and doctors at Hlabisa Hospital for being proactive and alerting the police when realising there is something amiss. We thank them for what they’ve done. We need to be vigilant, so we can curb the scourge of baby thefts."

