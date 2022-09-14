A romantic schoolboy went all out to ask a girl to be his date for their matric dance, and peeps fell in love with how touching it was

The gesture itself was quite well planned out and complicated, involving many of the dude's classmates to help out

Mzansi fawned over how sweet the proposal was, with some women even commenting about how they would marry the guy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Romantic gestures can be found anywhere in life, even between school kids. This was the case with a dude who went all out to ask a girl to be his date for their matric dance.

A thoughtful gent asked out a girl to their matric dance in a way that wowed Mzansi peeps. Images: Kelsey-Lee/ TikTok

Source: UGC

South Africans were thoroughly impressed with the creativity of the proposal that was posted on TikTok by the lucky lady who goes by the name Kelsey-Lee on the platform.

The proposal itself was quite imaginative and began with the young schoolgirl walking to a staircase that was lined up with a bunch of dudes holding out a rose for the lucky lady. She walks down the steps and see's the mastermind waiting to give her even more flowers.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Romantic gestures can be simple or complex based on the man or the woman, but judging by the comment section, most people love grand gestures and displays of love. See the responses below:

BadKarma said:

"He set the bar HIGGGGGH..."

Ray commented:

"I'm sorry but I need to marry this guy now... "

Kayla Amara mentioned:

"This boy was raised right"

nadine Sawyer shared:

"Why can't nice things happen to me "

Seagan van Niekerk posted:

"Can we just take a moment to appreciate how brave this guy was to do this* "

Khan said:

"Even I'm blushing ☹️❤️"

HadiyaAdams commented:

"Roses are so expensive Wow!"

yvng_shabs mentioned:

"Everyone gonna ignore the kid with the tablet "

Talented mom from North West upcycles bottles to create beautiful art, dreams of owning store to upskill women

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on an innovative mom who resides in Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West province and has turned her love of art and upcycling into a marketable venture.

Maggie Yona-Abrams creates stunning artworks from old bottles and started decorating her home with the pieces in 2019 before establishing her own business, Deco Bottle Art, in 2022.

Source: Briefly News