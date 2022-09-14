A creative woman from the North West province has a love for upcycling and makes gorgeous artworks from bottles

Maggie Yona-Abrams always had an artsy side and two years after losing her job in 2020, she started her business venture called Deco Bottle Art

The loving mom now markets and sells her products online and hopes to one day have a store of her own, employing and upskilling ladies

An innovative mom who resides in Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West province has turned her love of art and upcycling into a marketable venture.

Maggie Yona-Abrams is using her love of sustainability and art to create a lucrative business venture. Image: Maggie Yona-Abrams/Supplied.

Maggie Yona-Abrams creates stunning artworks from old bottles and started decorating her home with the pieces in 2019 before establishing her own business called Deco Bottle Art in 2022.

Chatting to Briefly News, the skilful woman notes that she has always had a bit of an artsy side from a young age:

“I just had this ability to draw things and had an eye for interior decor. I remember my father who passed away in 2004 used to tell me that my artistic ways would one day make me very rich. He was my biggest fan.”

Maggie explains that she’s also been collecting bottles for years, upcycling the items and using them to decorate her house:

“I used to collect beautifully shaped bottles, an obsession that started with my perfume bottles back in 2011.

“Over the years, it grew to alcoholic beverages like champagne bottles, jars, any glass bottle or container that I could find. I used it to propagate plants and decorate my house.”

Maggie sadly lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic

The creative lady formerly worked as an office administrator for an electrical construction company before losing her job in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maggie now markets her beautiful artworks online on Etsy, Instagram, WhatsApp, and is working towards getting her products on Takealot:

“In Feb 2022, my daughter encouraged me to create an Instagram account to showcase my art and maybe turn it into a business.

“I am in the process of getting custom display packaging boxes to get my art to local shops and malls. Hopefully, someone can sponsor me with this packaging.”

Maggie and her work were also recently featured on Kuier magazine.

The loving mom says that she and her 20-year-old daughter work together on the Deco Bottle Art venture:

“She [my daughter] is an artist herself and a published author who is very passionate about climate change. She is very supportive and is my content editor and photographer.”

Maggie is passionate about the environment and tries to recycle, buys biodegradable food, and uses her own bags when shopping, to limit the use of excess plastic:

“It is such a waste to throw away glass. I feel like people can do better given the recent number of natural disasters such as the floods in KZN and the droughts in the Western Cape.

“If every one of us can do the little we can we can make a big change.”

The inspiring woman has big goals and hopes to have her products sold in retail stores right across Mzansi:

“My [biggest] dream is to own my little store. I plan to employ women who cannot afford to go to university. I want to teach them how they can start their own small businesses."

