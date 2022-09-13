A group of young boys admired a VW that a gent was driving on the streets and asked him what it was like

Cars and boys have always been a popular combo, especially in South Africa's vibrant car culture

Mzansi peeps loved the energy of the little boys, with special attention given to one who had a thick African accent

Cars are a massive status symbol in Mzansi, and whether you are into them or not, they impress many people. That was the case with a group of young boys who were admiring a gent's VW and asked what it was like.

A group of young dudes admired a guy's VW and brought smiles to South African faces. Images: DJ Stacey/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Facebook clip shows how much Mzansi dudes love their fast whips and loud engines, with many peeps giving positive comments. The footage was shared by DJ Stacey with the caption "Fresh fresh" added to it.

Car culture in South Africa is monumental. The average citizen living in a bustling city or town is no stranger to the "Vrrrr pha" sounds that echo through the streets. The scene is also filled with flashy customized vehicles that have their suspensions dropped as low as possible.

The clip starts with the little boys peering curiously in the car while the owner shows them the video. The one kid asks the most questions with regards to how the car starts and things of that ilk. The clip ends with all of them astounded.

South Africans loved the vibrancy of the little boys and had a lot to say about one of their accents. See the comments below:

Sheri-Lee Schmelzer said:

"It's the white boy with the accent for me."

Chané Koeberg mentioned:

"It's the kid who said "light it on" for me "

Sholofelang Sandy Stander commented:

"They are inspired..Fresh, fresh, fresh."

Denver CT shared:

"Fresh rainbow nation kids, good picture of how things are to be ❤️"

Shaun Madurai posted:

"The little one, "light it on" is so cute man."

Lezonia Thile Ma-Azo said:

"It's that white boy for me... The S.A we know and love❤️"

Simpiwe Eric mentioned:

"One day these boys will own these cars, dreams do come true."

Peter Dickinson commented:

"Ha ha ha. This is so cute, these kids are just being kids. 'light it on' "

Source: Briefly News