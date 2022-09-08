An adorable child enjoyed a day of fun and merriment at the pool with some shades on in a heartwarming video

The kid and man, named Sifiso, have become a tad bit popular on TikTok, with the little boy being the star of the show in most clips

South Africans can't get enough of the duo, especially the boy, and commended the man for taking the little guy out

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A charming kid got Mzansi in its feels when he had a day out by the pool while wearing shades and sipping on something nice.

A little boy enjoyed his day in the sun and pool, and Mzansi enjoyed the fact that he got to taste the soft life. Images: sifisonjunju/ TikTok

Source: UGC

sifisonjunju posted the jovial clip on TikTok

where the pair has gained a substantial following, clocking millions of views on many of their videos.

The truly dynamic duo is known for their light-hearted and father-son-like friendship even though they aren't related to one another.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The clip begins with the little boy just chilling by the pool and soaking in some sun rays. The rest of the clip shows him sipping on a nice drink, talking with Sifiso and having a fun time together.

Mzansi peeps loved the happy-go-lucky feel of the video and commended Sifiso for being a great role model for the little boy. See the comments below:

lindelwa_210899 said:

"Ntwana is living soft."

user6051415785519 commented:

"The best father award goes to fistos for doing what even my father failed to do ❤️"

Sneziey Msomi mentioned:

"Sfiso the boy is glowing bakithi "

im.nonoe shared:

"He’s living my dream "

KayiseHlumbane posted:

"This is my future husband, hleeee❤️"

Nandzie said:

"I’ve been waiting for u to post him"

Kanya Ntshongwana commented:

"The content I signed up for "

k shared:

"May u be blessed for what u are doing for this boy."

Man in a wheelchair stands up to dance at a friend’s wedding, peeps react: “I was so confused”

In another story, Briefly News previously on Owuraku Ampofo, a Ghanaian young man who is known as a Sports Journalist on Accra-based Joy FM, made a gesture that has warmed many hearts on social media.

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Owuraku, injured days earlier, found no reason to miss his best friend's wedding and therefore showed up in a wheelchair.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News