A sassy student rocked a pair of bright red high heels at school, and the whole show left Mzansi in stitches

The attitude and demeanour of the student's energy is what gives it a humorous jolt because she walks around like a diva

South Africans adored the pupil's energy and were jealous of the fun antics that Ama 2000 got up to

A sassy school kid has won over many fans online by rocking a pair of bright red high heels to school.

The diva-like way the pupil who wore red shoes acted split many sides in Mzansi. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@jah_vinny_23 shared the post on the Twitter streets, where peeps congregated to cackle at the hilarious situation.

The video is brief but humorous, one could even add the word odd. It starts with a close-up of the girl showing off the bright red heels. The clip then quickly zooms out, from which the sassy lady does a twirl to show the camera her elegance.

The clip then ends with the young lady walking off in the most dramatic fashion you've ever seen. South Africans loved the fun and light-hearted act and commended school kids for having fun with their youth. See the comments below:

@NeoThabo commented:

"Hate it or love it, no one is living their best life like ama2000 As for 80s and 90s, they all feel like they were born too early "

@mantombi31 mentioned:

"This is the Sibindi I need to walk away from my boyfriend!"

@ZwolugazwotheD posted:

@Matema_ shared:

"I have these booties"

@rudeboiwesley commented:

"What we’re not gonna do is sit here pretend they didn’t eat up that walk "

@Dessydee16owl posted:

@ribz_rb said:

"Me walking away from my problems instead of solving them."

@MbeleLetso mentioned:

"They make life interesting for ustheir stunts reminds us we must not take life seriously like we are doing hei, they bring bright side of life "

Source: Briefly News