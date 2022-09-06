A mother was in sheer disbelief at her baby, who tore up a decent amount of cash, and Mzansi peeps couldn't help but crack up

The little boy sits by watching her mother process the act while she herself wondered what actually happened

South Africans felt couldn't help but laugh at the adorable baby who made an honest mistake and called him a skhothane as a joke

A mom was was in utter disbelief as her baby boy tore up a sizeable amount of cash, to which Mzansi peeps tried to be sympathetic but couldn't help cackling at the situation.

A mama took to the socials to share her disbelief at her child, who tore up some cash, and South Africans couldn't help but laugh. Images: mahlodi_phumi/ TikTok

@kulanicool posted the funny clip on Twitter and received much acclaim. The original video was posted by mahlodi_phumi on TikTok, where even more laughs were shared.

The clip begins with the adorable little boy innocently sitting on the bed, but what lies in front of him is a lot more mischievous. The poor child tore up the cash, and her mother questioned him in bewilderment.

A child innocently misbehaving is one of the most defeating and hilarious moments a parent can have. You're legitimately upset at the act but can't feel sad because the tiny-tot didn't know better, shame man.

Mzansi peeps could relate to the woman's disbelief but also cracked jokes at the cute and hilarious act. See the responses below:

@bedrumgangsta said:

"That's how you know when the father is a skhothane, bakhothe mfanas "

@ephraimse commented:

"Khutso wanted his mother to stay with him for the weekend, No Savanah "

@Realone_GwiMane posted:

@Fortunate__ mentioned:

"The little one was developing fine motor skills, there was no need for this drama"

@Mbilu_Yanga said:

"Sometimes I'm glad I don't have kids yet cause hai "

@Kamohelo_Godwin posted:

@user3361780488849 commented:

"You will learn to save money at the bank, not under a mattress "

Duzaka1 said

"No peace here."

