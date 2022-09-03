A lady shocked social media users when she shared that two different men cheated on her with the same woman

Social media users felt the lady was doing it on purpose because she had some personal issues

Peeps even went as far as advising the lady who was being cheated on to date her "enemy"s father to see if she would date him too

Social media users were taken aback by a peep who shared that two different boyfriends cheated on her with the same woman.

A TikTok user with the username @solostuntinn said she was cheated on twice. Image: Getty Images.

The lady whose TikTok handle is @solostuntinn took to her page to reveal the shocking news to her followers.

She posted a short clip and explained that she found out that the woman her ex cheated on her with is the same woman dating her current boo. She wrote:

"When he cheated on me with the same girl my other ex cheated on me with."

Peeps quickly flocked to the post's comments section to share their thoughts on the matter. Many said @solostuntinn needs to do something about that chick. Some even told her to date her brother or father just to spite her.

@Nic Nic said:

"That girl wants you and she gon get your attention by any means."

@Gabriellecommented:

"I think she wants you and they’re the closest she can get."

@ff_rnd wrote:

"the girl likes her so she is trying to sabotage her relationships and u cant convince me me otherwise idc."

@Putadinerrro added:

"She must Wanna be with you atp."

@aurie rose noted:

"Aint no way this is a coincidence‍♀️."

@Dali commented:

"Ma’am, you have a whole team here drop her @ and we will ride at dawn."

@concreteslab5 said:

"DUDE THAT EXACT THING HAPPENED TO ME OMFGGG."

@Nigel wrote:

"She really 2-0 on you, girl you got a whole nemesis."

@Precision Cuts & Lan added:

"you gotta realize her beef is wit you by now ."

She forgave her husband: Lady disowns younger sister after catching her having coitus with her husband

In other news, Briefly News also reported that a lady has stated that she found out that women will easily forgive their husbands for cheating.

The lady with the handle @Ada_nnempi shared this discovery as she narrated on Twitter what a lady did after catching her younger sister and husband having sexual intercourse.

She said the married woman who was cheated on vowed never to have anything to do with her younger sister in this life.

