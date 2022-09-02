A young stunner took to the socials to celebrate her major win of getting a new apartment in her birthday month

Getting a snazzy new place to live in is always a calls for celebration, with the cost of living making it difficult for most to achieve

South Africans came out to show the lady some love, with many commending her on her outstanding achievement

A young lady took to social media to share her very proud accomplishment of bagging herself a new apartment.

A young stunner celebrated bagging herself a new apartment which Mzansi peeps praised.

@sheisroyalty__ shared the fantastic news with the world on Twitter, where some peeps close to her also joined in on the celebration.

A quick look inside the apartment shows a lovely wooden-like finish to the kitchen cupboards, with nicely tiled walls. A new place to stay isn't also just an accomplishment but a pivotal rite of passage into adulthood. No more relying on mom and dad.

Getting a new apartment is no easy feat, especially one like this one. The cost of living in South Africa is high for most people, making affordable accommodation very difficult to find. This makes this lucky lady's achievement all the more impressive in her birth month.

Mzansi peeps gathered to sing praise for the woman's accomplishment, with most saying congratulations. Check out the responses below:

@_Mchenge said:

"Wowza my girl"

@LeratoMoKoena10 commented:

"Congratulations "

@TCee369 mentioned:

"When God steps in "

@FionaFey shared:

"Absolutely stunning congratulations "

@bmodise___ posted:

"Congratulations my love. ✨"

@TauGontse said:

"You did it, congratulations "

@MalapsNthabi commented:

"Congratulations gorgeous ❤️"

@GomolemoDibeco mentioned:

"Congratulations! "

