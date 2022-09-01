A popular Twitter user uploaded a video of a toddler who refused to go to bed no matter what her mother had said

The little girl had all sorts of excuses why everyone else can go night-night, but she would not be moving from her chair

South Africans laughed out loud and found the clip of the sassy tiny tot to be adorable and entertaining

One confident toddler was not in the mood to go to bed, and she had no problem letting her mommy know what's up.

One sassy girl would not go to sleep. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video, the cute girl dressed in a pink tracksuit makes super fed-up facial expressions and, at one moment, blurts out the most annoyed "yho" at her mother, who kept pushing the idea of going to sleep.

Seated at a dinner table, the little girl with a smart mouth had her tiny hands placed on her forehead and said:

"I said I dont want."

While some netizens who viewed the clip wished to have their own cuties grace the world soon, others said the girl reminded them exactly why they won't have their own babies anytime soon.

Jah_vinny_23 posted the clip and captioned it:

"Bundle of joy doesn't want to sleep on the bed tonight."

Take a look at some of the reactions from social media users below:

@Tshabinga said:

"The kids we're birthing these days "

@LebohangG8 said:

"That Yoh ‼️"

@PebetseaPhaahle said:

"Such cuteness my eggs are ready."

@MashSammy said:

"The timing of the bundle of joy videos being assertive is something else. So adorable...❤"

@KeletsoR_ said:

"So adorable ❤️"

@DaRealWanDz said:

"I salute people with kids because as adorable as this is, andizi mina, I'll lose it"

@Ayo_Gumede said:

"The gang signs she's definitely lived before."

Source: Briefly News