A little girl was captured sleeping with both hands in soapy water beside a woman washing clothes in the same water in a video doing the rounds online.

The short clip of the little cutie taking a nap with her head facing upwards had the adult's face covered.

Photo of a girl sleeping with both hands in washing water. Credit: akuaasaablogofficial (Instagram)/Roos Koole

Source: UGC

The child appeared in the footage wearing a colourful outfit and sporting short braids with ribbons to match.

After watching the clip on Akuaasaablogofficial, several netizens noted that the girl will cry when you try to remove her hands from the water.

See how people reacted on social media below:

How peeps reacted on social media

Vickys_easywear said:

By mistake wey you remove the hand p3 Asem aba.

Lawgees_herbal reacted:

Na who sent her to go wash self? Oya baby sleep.

Annakorfa commented:

Is it by force to help?

Rokky_bash said:

She’s overworked .

Amponsah1845 commented:

If you remove her hands also then more than the Supreme Court case.

Stubborn academy commented

Na who sent hanty to wash la?

Ish_edm said:

So adorable.

Source: YEN.com.gh