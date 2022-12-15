One woman took part in a popular TikTok dance trend called the sturdy challenge and she dominated

The lady wasted no time showing people just how flexible she is and performed some amazing stunts in a few seconds

Online users could not stop raving about her display as many were amazed by how she was able to keep her balance flawlessly

A TikTokker took part in a trending dance and went viral for showing unbelievable skill. The mind-blowing dancer showed off her incredible knee strength.

A woman amazed people after she took part in a viral TikTok trend and showed off her gymnastic skills. Image: TikTok/@muano.tshipala

People could not stop raving after one young woman executed complicated moves for TikTok. Many netizens were thoroughly impressed by what she managed to do.

Woman does amazing stunts for sturdy challenge on TikTok

A lady on TikTok @muano.tshipala took part in a trend, the sturdy challenge, where people can show how strong their knees are. In the video, the lady did more than that as she included a somersault and one-handed backflip.

Mzansi loves watching a good dance video and people were amazed at what she managed to do. South African netizens shared their awe over her random skill.

@Team._.Sigma commented:

"Hardest sturdy I've ever seen."

Trap Queen commented:

"Getting sturdy has turned into acrobatics."

Godfred DA commented:

"Bro ain't sturdy anymore, bro versatile."

goffygirl commented:

"Sturdy Queen of SA."

Talitha Jane commented:

"IN SOCKS ON TILE. Don’t play with her lol."

Jay Jordan commented:

"She did that with SOCKS on a TILE! Without cracking her skull WOW."

c commented:

"How is this not viral?"

Namhla Madlalaa commented:

"People who can do backflips are honestly blessed. YOU ATE BTW!"

some.mf.called.tai commented:

"Bro you floated on your hands for a sec."

