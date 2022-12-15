Netizens were mesmerised by a clip of a few women showing off their fancy footwork in a viral video

The clip shows the squad in-sync with each other while everyone wears some stylish-looking outfits for the occasion

Folks worldwide adored the vibey moves the dancers served up and some peeps wanted a lesson

Skilful dancing will always be a special event to watch, and peeps worldwide love a good display of fancy footwork. So much so that a group of ladies dancing at an airport went viral because of their groovy moves.

All the ladies gave their best in the dancing clip and peeps couldn't get enough of it. Images: bronxsistas/ TikTok

Source: UGC

The group goes by the name bronxsistas and is made up of seven women. The TikTok post is one of many that has gone viral under their account, which boasts many entertaining clips that are binge-worthy.

Consistent choreography

The video that they posted took place in an airport. What's quite fascinating about the vibey group is how consistent they are when busting moves. Their account is filled with the same type of grooves you see in this clip but in different situations.

The 11-second TikTok was jam-packed with expressive moves with a bouncy song playing in the background. Peeps adored their skill.

See the comments below:

chill. said:

"You guys should join Brazil Dance Battle "

Christnhiel Ang mentioned:

"The footwork is LIT! "

Flutter posted:

"When all your friends are dancers "

♡Zainab ♡ shared:

"I Love you."

Mr unKnown commented:

"Normal peoples enjoying the video while editors finds a video to be edited."

Suzanne Bonifaz asked:

"I just drink a glass of wine at a bar when I have too much time at an airport... Just me?"

SALOOOO ✨ said:

"TUTORIAAAAL PLEAAASEEE "

mahamii mentioned:

"Not me just looking at the snickers "

Source: Briefly News