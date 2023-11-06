TV presenter and influencer Ashleigh Ogle publicly announced her break-up from Springboks' player Elton Jantjies

Ashleigh shared a statement on her social media highlighting that she longer wanted to be affiliated with rugby player

According to reports, their relationship began last year in August while Jantjies was still legally married

The beautiful Ashleigh Ogle dumped Springboks' player Elton Jantjies. Image: @eltonjantjies, @ashleighogle

Source: Instagram

Springboks' player Elton Jantjies has been dropped like a hot potato by his now-ex Ashleigh Ogle.

Ashleigh breaks up with rugby bae Jantjies

The beautiful Ashleigh did not mince her words after sharing a public statement on social media about leaving the rugby star after experiencing ill-treatment within the relationship.

In the statement, the TV personality said she decided to end the relationship and friendship with Jantjies.

"I have endured things no woman deserves, I was deluded and chose to believe in him until numerous reliable sources brought information to my attention that have implicated me. I'm now choosing to distance myself from the situation.

"Going forward, I will have no further contact with Mr Jantjies & wish him all the best with his future endeavours, and pray he can respect my decision and leave me, my friends, and my family alone," Ashleigh explained who also added that her life was threatened on the post's comments section.

According to The South African, the controversial rugby player – who admitted to having an extramarital affair with team dietician Zeenat Simjee last year- and the entertainer began dating in August.

It was further reported that Jantjies' estranged spouse, Iva Ristic, claimed that she was still legally married to Elton and that he had refused to sign their divorce. She also revealed that Elton and Ashleigh were living together in their house.

Siya Kolisi uplifts Basetsana Kumalo's son

In another story, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi left many South Africans feeling emotional after he shared a heartfelt message to Basetsana Kumalo's injured son.

An Instagram post by Basetsana shows a video from the Springboks' captain encouraging the young sportsman, Nathi Khumalo, to stay strong as he recovers from his leg injury after he tore his ACL last year during a soccer game.

To lift her son's spirits ahead of his surgery, Basetsana reached out to Siya and Rachel Kolisi to send Nathi a message of encouragement.

