Ukhozi FM DJ once called out the NIU on live radio not so long ago, saying they are trigger-happy

The actress and radio host Zimdollar has apologised to the police and also to the minister Bheki Cele

Zimiphi Biyela recently reported to have hired a private security company to be her bodyguards after Bheki Cele dragged her in public

Ukhozi FM DJ Zimdollar has apologised to Bheki Cele and the police. Image: @ukhozi_fm, @bhekiceleofficial

The Ukhozi FM DJ Zimdollar shared on social media how remorseful she was and how she didn't expect her comment to be taken out of context the way it did.

Zimdollar apologises to Bheki Cele and the SAPS

Not so long ago, Minister of Police Bheki Cele was at loggerheads with the Ukhozi FM DJ, blaming her for the killing of one of the NIU officers, Sthemibiso Mazibuko.

Recently, Biyela posted a three-minute video on TikTok apologising to Bheki Cele and the South African Police Services (SAPS) regarding the 'trigger happy' comment she made during her show on Ukhozi FM live in September.

In the video, Biyela is heard saying:

"I would like to apologise to the police and everyone who was offended by my comments. Please forgive me for what I said about the police, and I did not mean any harm. I fear for my life because I'm now hated by a lot of people, including the police.

"I don't possess any firearms. While my brothers own their own personal firearms, and I have observed them at our residence, I couldn't even list their names. This has left me feeling anxious now."

Watch the video below:

Zimdollar hires bodyguards to protect her life

The Ukhozi FM DJ can't handle the heat anymore. The star has hired private security as her bodyguard, who will protect her as she fears for her life.

According to ZiMoja, the star hired the private security company shortly after she claimed last month that the South African Police Services (SAPS) are trigger-happy. A close source of the DJ said:

"It was unexpected to see her arrive at work with bodyguards. While we're aware of her family's taxi business, the presence of bodyguards caught us off guard. It seems a bit excessive; we highly doubt the police have any reason to target or harm her."

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Bheki Cele for comments at Zimdollar

In a previous report, Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai retweeted a tweet from an X user, slamming South African men, saying they are always number one in disciplining women.

The media personality, Ntsiki Mazwai, said she doesn't want to be mixed in KZN affairs when weighing in on the matter.

