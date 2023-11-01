A woman from North West has made a TikTok video to tell South Africans about an amazing product from PEP

In the video, she showed people how she found great covers for a mattress and pillow protector from the retail store

People throughout South Africa saw her video and filled the comment section with a number of questions regarding the product

A woman shared a video of great goods she found at PEP. Images: @mokhusek/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A woman is captivating South Africa with her incredible recommendation for mattress and pillow protectors from PEP.

Woman trends for PEP finds

TikTok user @mokhusek shared a video on her page of these products she found at her nearest shop. The clip showcases the woman demonstrating the ease and effectiveness of these protectors, highlighting their ability to safeguard your mattress and pillows from spills, stains, allergens, and dust mites.

Her enthusiasm and positive experience with the product have resonated with viewers, sparking interest. Mattress and pillow protectors are often underestimated essentials for a clean and comfortable sleep environment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is interested in the TikTok video

As the video trends, more people in Mzansi and beyond recognise the importance of investing in these protectors to enhance their sleep quality and overall comfort. People from all over the country were invested in getting these products.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@She said:

"If you the kind that wants your fitted sheet straight with no "bumps" don't buy the quilted mattress protector."

@Ntsiki_Zulu commented:

"The pillow protector is a need."

@SeloM said:

"On my way to Pep home."

@MsKwenadi shared:

"Mattress protector oa need, as soon as I get money."

@Luna Nqiwa | SKINCARE | HAIR said:

"You guys are the lord’s work."

@busisiwemzimela32

"Not all PEP's have these products and sometimes I see something here and I dont find it in my pep."

