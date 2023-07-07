A woman went shopping at PEP and found some items that look like they would be worth the purchase

The woman took inspiration from aesthetic pictures she found on the internet to make a shopping list

Online users enjoyed the woman's helpful video about how to decorate a home like an expert with PEP

PEP home products continue to prove themselves as the cheapest way to make any house look trendy. A lifestyle influencer got to work by sharing a helpful video for anyone looking to decorate.

A TikTok video of a woman finding some trendy PEP Home. Image: @aestheticallysarette

Source: TikTok

The video of the PEP products received over 2,000 likes. There were many comments from people who found the video inspiring.

PEP in Cape Town stocks magazine-worthy decor items

@aestheticallysarette showed her followers the unique items they could get from PEP Home. The woman provided people with a list of things they could buy to achieve a certain aesthetic. Watch the video below:

South Africans love the PEP home shopping guide by the TikTokker

Online users are always fascinated to see how people decorate their homes. The video about the purple-haired woman excited many people, as the prices were affordable. Read their comments below:

Lucille Andrews said:

"What PEP home has these. you never find the stuff."

Simmi added:

"Stop it, I am broke, also where can I get these."

mphogift9575 commented:

"Had my shopping today, pep has amazing affordable stuff."

MJ@Marls wrote:

"So fast I had 2 paused to get better view but it's beautiful stuff at PEP home."

Basetsana Fallen Mkh wrote:

"Love most of these."

