A Mzansi woman shared a TikTok video explaining how raising chickens helped her overcome South Africa's egg shortage

In her video, she tells the story of how she decided to raise her chickens, and now, she has plenty of eggs

This simple solution to the shortage caught the attention of many people, who were inspired by her story.

A woman shared a video of her farming her own eggs. Images: @siphelelentaka

A woman recently turned to TikTok to share an inspiring solution to the country's ongoing egg shortage.

Woman shares egg journey

TikTok user @siphelelentaka shared a video that has resonated with many, showcasing the power of resilience and simple self-sufficiency. The video shows the woman recounting her decision to raise her chickens before the challenging egg shortage in the country.

With a shortage of eggs impacting South Africa, she decided to take matters into her own hands. Her story serves as a testament to the ingenuity of individuals who seek practical solutions to everyday problems. By raising her chickens, this woman not only ensured a steady supply of eggs for herself but also inspired others to consider this practical solution.

Watch the video below:

Netizens inspired by woman's idea

People loved the woman's clever idea, many asking if she would sell the eggs she was farming.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Alex said:

"They need a bigger space please."

@Malome Jeff commented:

"The double yolk egg bakithi."

@It’s All Random shared:

"Frying 3 eggs is illegal."

@BraT joked:

"You are a billionaire because of the number of eggs you have."

@HER said:

"The “welcome guys” took me out."

@Lyza commented:

"Love the welcome, thats why they we so comfortable producing the eggs."

@katlego shabangu05 said:

"Wow that's great heyy and thanks for the good idea heyy and congratulations."

Mzansi panics about increasing egg prices

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that South African consumers are facing a crisis as egg prices surge due to the Avian Flu outbreak (H5 and H7) affecting the poultry industry.

To combat stockpiling, major supermarkets like Pick n Pay and Woolworths are implementing egg rationing.

The government is also working with stakeholders to address the ongoing avian flu issue, while prices are expected to increase even more.

