One woman’s room got hit by the Cape Town floods, and she was oddly relaxed about her damp situation

TikTok user @zeebandezi shared a video showing her Crocs floating around her flooded room

People couldn’t understand why she was sitting there so chilled as they would be in a total state

The Cape Town floods have left some people in heartbreaking situations. This lady was affected but luckily still has a home to stay in despite the need for gumboots when walking around. Knowing she has no control over the situation, the good sis has taken it in her stride, and people are impressed by how calm, cool and collected she is.

This woman was tired of mopping up after the Cape Town floods and accepted defeat in a TikTok video. Image: TikTok / @zeebandezi

Source: TikTok

South Africa has experienced ongoing flooding over the past couple of years, leaving a lot of lasting devastation. The damage ranges from whole homes washing away to homes turning into ponds, like in this lady’s case.

Relaxed woman shares TikTok video of her Crocs floating around her flooded room

TikTok user @zeebandezi threw in the towel, literally, when the Cape Town floods turned her room into a pond. Sis tried to mop it up but was fighting a losing battle. So, she sat on her bed and watched her Crocs float around.

Take a look at this champion of a woman accepting her situation with the utmost chill:

Mzansi citizens can’t believe how relaxed the woman is

People took to the comments in total shock at how well the woman handled the situation. Her home is practically a pool, and she’s just chilling, filming TikTok videos.

Read some of the comments:

keletsomathebula1 admitted:

“You look relaxed…….. I’d be panicking so bad.”

BIG MAFI can’t deal:

“I can just smell the wet carpet ”

NIPSEY HUSSLE_fanpag joked:

“Have you tried putting it in rice?”

Cub laughed:

“Crocs are in their natural habitat ”

Sungu was finished:

“The mop is also confused”

Heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Cape Town, wreaking havoc on roads and infrastructure

In related news, Briefly News reported that torrential rains are wreaking havoc in Cape Town, causing untold destruction to roads and infrastructure

The heavy rains have resulted in rivers overflowing, road closures and many areas throughout the city experiencing extensive flooding on Wednesday, 14 June.

This comes as the South African Weather Services (SAWS) sounded the alarm, issuing an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain that is expected to go on till Thursday, 15 June.

Source: Briefly News