Television presenter Lalla Hirayama has shared a short video clip from the floods which have rocked the Western Cape.

Taking to her timeline, Lalla shared the clip, which can be seen below:

Netizens show deep concern over the livelihoods of the Cape citizens

Her followers reacted with concern:

@PhilMphela said:

"Bathong wena. Are you ok? Or are you in Jhb?"

@Tuliodna said:

"No climate change? Just the worst flooding in history and we are the start of the raining season in Stellenbosch."

@Prof_Ledger said:

"Hectic, I felt sorry for the UCT students who were late for their test due to detours and traffic congestion."

@GI_Irvin said:

"Yho, where’s their surfboard and kitesurfing stuff? Anyway, this doesn’t look real I hope no one died…"

@iamhumanZ shared:

"Wet land? Had it always been like this? Eish, with lots of mountains around, this is bound to happen."

@Serame43437578 said:

"Cost of living is going higher again to replace this."

@BrianMthiyane shared:

"Lalla please be safe' You're our National Treasure wena."

@marlon7utd shared:

"I stood at that exact spot 2 hours later. Unbelievable."

@sirboring_26 shared:

"The entire Paarl is underwater. Western Cape Town planners need to push back on some developments, especially low laying lands next to natural bodies of water."

The Cape can expect more rain as Orange Level 6 warning issued

According to News24, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) had issued an Orange Level Six warning. This means residents can expect more disruptive rain on Thursday.

"This may result in the flooding of roads and settlements, as well as damage to property and infrastructure."

The heavy rains left a trail of destruction in several informal settlements,

EWN reported that a few NGOs have been working hard to assist residents.

Cities in Cape Town are underwater due to heavy rains

In a previous report by Briefly News, roads were heavily flooded due to rains which have left a trail of damage in the Western Cape.

According to the Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell, several townships and informal settlements, including Philippi, Gugulethu, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Masiphumelele, have been affected.

