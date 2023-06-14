A fashion influencer scooped a few coats from H&M at insanely low prices and raved about it online

The woman shared her winter finds on TikTok, and SA ladies greatly appreciated her useful plug

Netizens who were interested in buying the items enquired about the branch she made her purchase.

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video showing winter coats on sale at H&M went viral. Image: @justacitygirl

Source: TikTok

A fashionista came across timeless winter coats marked down to more than 50% at H&M. In true influencer style, she shared the incredible sale with her social media followers.

Woman raves about chic pleather coats from H&M

She uploaded the gorgeous pleather trench coats on her TikTok @justacitygirl_, and the video sparked people's interest.

SA women loved the stylish items going as cheap as R400. The influencer said winter clothes were on sale and urged TikTokkers to run before the fashion store is out of stock.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Video of affordable H&M trench coats goes viral

The helpful footage taken at H&M was posted on June 13 and went viral. It currently has 117 000 views and close to 6 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users comment on beautiful coats in trending video

@ash.fort said:

"What the hell I bought these coats at full price over the weekend."

@khutsomafema5 posted:

"I’m running with my empty wallet because whaaaat."

@_marshmall0w asked:

"Which H&M because the Centurion one doesn’t have this?"

@sanisiba stated:

"I got both at Mall of Africa. What a great bargain!"

@palesandox wrote:

"As I run there. Thanks for the plug."

@_lu.lama commented:

"I’m mad because I got it for the original price."

@gillian.seetso added:

"The sad part is I would see this and go to H&M and never see these markdowns."

@palesabontle3 shared:

"Unique Attractions in China Mall has the exact same coats, I even bought the green one."

H&M R300 winter offers including teddy jackets, look expensive with deals on Superbalist

In another story, Briefly News reported that if you need a stop to get some durable pieces to dress up or down, H&M is the place to be. The global brand offers anyone the perfect opportunity to build an amazing wardrobe with a high-end touch on a budget.

With climate change looming and the push to go green, buying smart and maintaining style is more important than ever.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News