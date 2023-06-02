H&M, the Swedish-based clothing company, has over 20 stores in South Africa. The brand offers trendy items that you can snag without worrying about quality. The brand is one of the largest international clothing franchises, and looking at its stock confirms why they are one of the best. With sustainability in mind, H&M currently has some of the best deals to cater to anyone eager to escape the cold.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Staple items from H&M to get on a budget

If you need a stop to get some durable pieces to dress up or down, H&M is the place to be. The global brand offers anyone the perfect opportunity to build an amazing wardrobe with a high-end touch on a budget.

H&M's long-sleeved t-shirts made from material used in sustainable fashion. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

With climate change looming and the push to go green, buying smart and maintaining style is more important than ever. For any piece from head to tie, H&M has items that will last through the changing times.

H&M picks for denim lovers and alternative pants under R300

The flared pants style is in, and H&M is on top of the trend. Nothing like walking into a store and seeing your Pinterest board come to life. The trousers' shape has made an epic comeback since the skinny jeans craze of the 2010s.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Wide-legged pants, bell bottoms, call them what you’d like, the '70s trend came back with a vengeance. H&M offers the cutest pair of flared leggings for people who find denim cumbersome. These offer comfort without sacrificing the effect of wearing the typical flared pant.

The flare creates the perfect “hourglass” illusion by making you look taller and adding volume at the bottom. H&M’S wide twill trousers create the same effect for those who embrace denim. According to Vogue, high fashion designers such as Dior and Celine styled flares in one of their latest fashion collections.

Achieve the luxurious look yourself with these flared choices. The wide-leg styles look best when styled with chunky shoes for that perfect streetwear vibe. If a platform is not your thing, the shoes covered by the long pants are also a certified lewk!

H&M offers their take on the flare trend with wide-legged leggings and denim pants version in the flare style. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

3 Warm tops made by H&M that are must-haves under R200

Time to ditch those shorts sleeved t-shirts. H&M offers shoppers some long-sleeved options that are perfect for the cold season. The store has long-sleeved crop tops for R149, which are made with ribbed materials. These are perfect for anyone still trying to maintain a snatched look, as the fabric is tight to fit the body like a glove and thick for warmth.

Not looking to expose your belly in a crop top? Fear not, H&M offers jersey tops. These come both cropped and uncropped perfect for tucking into a pair of pants like the wide twill trousers.

H&M provide long sleeved tops for winter for including cropped versions. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

H&M hops onto teddy jacket trend for just R300

Is your closet even complete without this cuddly jacket? H&M has some adorable teddy jackets for R329. The jackets come in black, cream and brown and are guaranteed to keep you warm. They are typically made of faux fur, which will have you feeling all bundled up in your outfit.

Think these will go out of style? Think again. The trend has been around for at least four years. With signals from high fashion brands such as Gucci and Burberry banning fur, the fleece is a hit with ethical-conscious, as emphasised by The Guardian.

H&M's Teddy jackets would be an amazing addition to any closet, as the designer-approved fabric is sure to last and is an ethical choice. Pair the jacket with the long-sleeved jersey camis, and the flare leggings would balance the cropped cut of the jacket.

H&M's teddy jackets can be paired with any winter bottom to guarantee warmth all season long. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

R300 H&M dresses sold to achieve a feminine winter look

If pants are not your cup of tea, then H&M has your back too. For someone who wants to make a statement, there is a long patterned shirt dress. H&M offers the dress in plain black for the same look but with less drama. Throw on a long coat and boots and have a banger winter outfit.

For those who are after winter vibes, H&M offer a long rib knit dress. This piece is a chic take on sweater dresses. Pair this with boots and even the teddy jacket in cream for a winter monochrome look. Did someone say 'Snow Queen'?

H&M boots going for R400 on Superbalist

Of course, your basics are not complete without a pair of trusty shoes. Combat boots from H&M are a good investment as the trend has stuck around.

These ankle boots come in the popular patent leather, which is waterproof and durable, the perfect addition to your list of good-quality staple items. They are versatile and can be paired with any winter look, including H&M's shirt dresses, flared pants and leggings.

H&M combats boots are the perfect companion to any winter look in your wardrobe full of staple items. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Why should you buy staple items with H&M?

The Swedish company's South African branches are the sure way to create an iconic capsule wardrobe, a collection of clothing you buy knowing you can always mix and match.

Investing in some H&M pieces guarantees anyone a functional wardrobe that ensures nothing goes unworn, whether you are a maximalist or minimalist. With the alarming impact the fashion industry has on the environment, H&M realises it is important to choose a brand that is taking steps to make sustainable clothing accessible without breaking the bank.

H&M beats expectations by staying in the black

Briefly News previously reported that Swedish clothing giant H&M said Thursday its net profit more than doubled in the first quarter, defying expectations as analysts were expecting a loss. Shares in H&M surged following the announcement, rising nine per cent in the early hours of trading on the Stockholm stock exchange.

Growth was driven by its two main markets, western Europe and the Americas, which more than offset a decline in Eastern Europe owing to the closure of H&M's Russian shops after the invasion of Ukraine.

Last quarter, H&M announced an unusual loss, reigniting fears about the sustainability of its low-cost model of ready-to-wear retail.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News