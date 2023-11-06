Siya Kolisi sent a heartfelt message to Basetsana Kumalo's injured son, Nathi, encouraging him to stay strong as he recovers from his leg injury

The Springboks' captain's message helped Nathi dig deep into his resolve to face this challenge head-on

Many people were touched by Kolisi's message on Instagram and wished Nathi well on his recovery

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Springboks' Captain Siya Kolisi shared encouraging words to Basetsana Kumalo's son, Nathi. Image: @basetsanakumalo, @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi left many South Africans feeling emotional after he shared a heartfelt message to Basetsana Kumalo's injured son.

An Instagram post shared by Basetsana shows a video from the Springboks' captain encouraging the young sportsman, Nathi Khumalo, to stay strong as he recovers from his leg injury after he tore his ACL last year during a soccer game.

In an effort to lift her son's spirits ahead of his surgery, Basetsana reached out to Siya and Rachel Kolisi to send Nathi a message of encouragement.

Kolisi encourages Khumalo to stay strong

Speaking in the video, Kolisi said:

"I just want to wish you all the best with your surgery. I'm so sorry about your injury. It's just one of the things we have to deal with as sportsmen, especially in school. But just stay strong and stay positve and keep on working hard. Lean on your family who love you dearly," said Kolisi as he motivated the young man to keep his head up during the challenging time.

Basetsana also shared images and videos of Nathi in the hospital.

According to Basetsana's post, Nathi loves his sport and is brilliant at it. Whether it was soccer, basketball, rugby, or athletics, when he got injured, he was gutted, and she was inconsolable.

"The prognosis was that he will not be able to be back on the sporting field for 10 months, so basically he has not been able to play sports during his matric year," shared Basetsana who was relieved to see how Kolisi's message helped Nathi dig deep into his resolve to face this challenge head-on.

Netizens react to Kolisi's message

The post tugged at many people's heartstrings as they commented on Kolisi for his wise words and wished Nathi well in his recovery.

mbulazi22 replied:

"Speedy recovery Mntungwa. Iknow you will come bck stronger than ever Mbulazi."

vikashipalana said:

"Oh umntanam ❤️. He’ll be back at it in no time. What a great leader @siyakolisi is. And what a phenomenal woman @rachelkolisi is. We are led bethuna ."

gorakazi said:

"Ncooooohhhhh ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

christianthabang4 commented:

"The one of a kind Captain ❤️ get well soon Nathi."

tumimoalusi wrote:

"May Nathi heal completely in the name of Jesus Christ also if you have a bit of time kindly share how you go through heartbreaks with your children (without making it about you by being too sad or crying right in their presence) I am a mom and I am bit nervous for when such times come, thank you also for sharing such experiences @basetsanakumalo ."

marthakungoane said:

"Get well Nathi. God will always protect you son."

Artist goes viral with picture of Siya Kolisi

In another story, Briefly News reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi not only led the Rugby World Cup champions twice in a row but has also touched the lives of many people on and off the field.

One of his fans and talented local artist, Sphesihle Brian Hlatshwayo, took to social media to share an image of himself holding an impressive drawing of Kolisi that he created in honour of the rugby captain.

The pencil drawing is a distinct imitation and depiction of a happy-looking Kolisi. There is no denying Sphesihle's talent, and he has a bright future ahead of him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News