Talented local artist Sphesihle Brian Hlatshwayo created a pencil drawing of Siya Kolisi, which got over 160K likes and 567 shares on Facebook

Kolisi is the first Black captain to lead the Springboks and became the second-ever male player to lead his team in back-to-back triumphs

Kolisi used his platform to make a positive impact in his community and beyond through the Kolisi Foundation

A Johannesburg artist amazed netizens with his artwork of Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi. Image: Franco Arland/Getty Images, Sphesihle Brian/Facebook

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi not only led the Rugby World Cup champions twice in a row but has also touched the lives of many people on and off the field.

Artist puts Kolisi on his canvas, and goes viral

One of his fans and talented local artist, Sphesihle Brian Hlatshwayo, took to social media to share an image of himself holding an impressive drawing of Kolisi that he created in honour of the rugby captain.

The pencil drawing is a distinct imitation and depiction of a happy-looking Kolisi. There is no denying Sphesihle's talent and that he has a bright future ahead of him.

His artwork post has gained over 160K likes and 567 shares on Facebook at the time of publication. Check it out below:

Siphesihle Hlatshwayo's Siya Kolisi artwork inspired many people online. Image: Siphesihle Brian

Why Kolisi is such an inspirational leader

Kolisi, whose life began in poverty, is the first Black captain to lead the Springboks and became the second male player, after New Zealand's Richie McCaw, to lead his team in back-to-back triumphs, Yahoo Sports explains.

According to The Conversation, Kolisi's resilience and success is not limited to rugby. He's used his platform to make a positive impact in his community and beyond. Through the Kolisi Foundation, he has provided opportunities and support to improve the lives of disadvantaged communities.

SA shows artist's love online

Mzansi was impressed with the drawing and wished the artist well. They had nothing but kind words for the young artist:

Lumka Lalush Dlakavu said:

"You are so talented!!!! Wow!! I so wish Siya could see this!!!"

Maboe Peggy wrote:

"Keep up the good work! My son I am so proud of you ."

Vanessa Harvey commented:

"Frame it. Get it auctioned and. put money to a good cause. Keep sketching. You are good."

Chantell Ashleigh Kock said:

"Very well done."

Milton L Branch wrote:

"Outstanding!!!"

Shinnyshezz Bbe said:

"Beautiful art for our own captain #SiyaKolisi."

