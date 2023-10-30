Celebrations for the Springboks' World Cup win are happening in Siya Kolisi's hometown of Zwide

Emsengeni Primary School, where Kolisi studied, organised a victory parade for the iconic rugby star

The school expressed its pride after Kolisi achieved back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories as the Springboks' captain

Siya Kolisi wearing his rugby championship medal and holding the trophy with Jacques Nienaber. Image: @siyakolisi/Instagram and @Springboks

EASTERN CAPE - The Springboks' World Cup victory celebration continues in Siya Kolisi's hometown of Zwide, Gqeberha.

Victory march in Kolisi's honour

Emsengeni Primary School, where Kolisi once studied, organised a drum parade and victory march through Zwide's streets.

Kolisi was the first Springboks' captain to secure consecutive World Cup titles.

According to SABCNews, the school's principal Luyanda Nyoka said he envisions the emergence of another Siya Kolisi from their ranks.

Siya Kolisi inspires students

Nyoka mentioned that current learners look up to Kolisi as a symbol of strength and inspiration, and are eager to follow in his footsteps.

"They view him as a source of inspiration and many of them want to emulate what he has already done for the school and also for the country."

The Springboks are expected to arrive back in the country from France on Tuesday and will go on a nationwide trophy tour.

Mzansi praise Siya Kolisi

See some of the comments below from fellow supporters and well-wishers:

Mtho Shange suggested:

"They must change that name to Siya Kolisi Primary School."

Sindiswa Mabopa shared:

"My home town, my township, my last born goes to the school."

Stella Rensburg said:

"They are not even back yet."

Otumiseng Mxutu added:

"Victory walk, ja neh that is so cool."

Akimo Ndukuyaselwandle stated:

"Become a public figure, then we will know even the name of your dog and the school you attended during primary and secondary."

