FRANCE- Siya Kolisi took a moment to reflect on how much the Rugby World Championship means to South Africa. The captain of the Springboks emphasised how important the Rugby World Cup victory was for the country's morale.

Siya Kolisi leads Springboks to RWC win

The Springboks made history as they were the first team to win the RWC four times. SABC News reported that Siya Kolisi was emotional as he said the Webb Ellis Cup is in honour of South Africans.

The captain of the Springboks said that the RWC Cup means a lot to South Africans. He said since the country is plagued by many issues, such as crime, unemployment, and corruption, bringing the cup back home was a much-needed mood booster. He said:

"This is not just about the game. Our country goes through such a lot. We are the very hope that they have.”

SA celebrates Springboks' win

Online users were delighted throughout South Africa's domination in the Rugby World Cup. Many people thanked Siya, who has led Mzansi to a second World Cup under his leadership.

Quinton Gerald Hlongwane said:

"2007 he watched the World Cup at a local tavern near his village ,and again hes lifted the trophy twice."

Angel Kutlwano Molapo wrote:

"Congratulations."

Nkundla Makhoba exclaimed:

"Captain fantastic."

L.J. Mamashila commented:

"He's more than just a rugby player. This guy is probably the most famous sports personality in South Africa . His impact is amazing guy. Leadership."

Zynab Zynab added:

"He has a heart. He is a true humanitarian to the people of this country. He comes from humble beliefs."

Siya Kolisi charms as Springbok captain

Captain Siya is one of the most beloved players in the Springboks; Briefly News reported that he gave an emotional message before winning the Rugby World Cup, and many had faith in him.

Siya Kolisi's siblings reconnect in Paris

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi, the wife of South African rugby star Siya Kolisi, shared a heartwarming video of Siya's brother and sister reuniting in Paris after months of being separated.

The video, which quickly trended on Instagram, captures the emotional and joyous reunion that left everyone with tears of happiness. Rachel Kolisi expressed overwhelming happiness, saying her heart hadn't felt so full in months.

She went on to share the difficulties she and her family faced due to the long-distance separation.

