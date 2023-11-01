Siya Kolisi left many South Africans touched after seeing the impact he has on a little boy who loves rugby

The Springboks captain had a sweet moment with the small child whose mom recorded and posted the clip on TikTok

Online users thought it was cute to see Siya Kolisi bonding with the child, who was blown away by the Springboks icon

Siya Kolisi is one of South Africa's most beloved captains for the Springboks. The rugby team won the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi met an awestruck child in South Africa, and many were inspired by the wholesome moment. Image: @lesegosigns /RvS.Media/ Sylvie Failletaz

The video made many South Africans reflect on how amazing the Springboks team is. One woman showed a video of the moment her son met the Springboks captain.

Siya Kolisi meets young fan

@lesegosigns posted a video of Springbok captain Siya meeting her son. In the videos, the kid was amazed as he looked up to Siya and greeted him.

Watch the clip below:

SA gushes over Siya Kolisi

Many people were touched to see the video of Siya Kolisi. Online users loved seeing Siya Kolisi with the kid. Netizens hoped the kid would be a part of the Springboks one day.

MaMbathathequeen said:

"The look on his face, it’s like mommy ate you capturing this, beautiful."

candicechutel commented:

"Your son will one day be a famous rugby player. In Jesus Name."

Rocky Thelma Kawina wrote:

"He was starstruck."

added:

"Me and this kid will be the replacement for Siya Kolisi For The Bokke to win the 6th World Cup. "

sphumemwandla gushed:

"Siya Kolisi is such a humble person. "

Siya Kolisi shines as Springboks captain

The RWC of 2023 was a memorable moment for Siya Kolisi. The Springboks became the second team to win the Rugby World Cup back-to-back after New Zealand. Siya is also the second captain in rugby to hold the Rugby World Cup Championship Cup twice.

Siya Kolisi's cheeky gold medal video makes Mzansi love him more

Briefly News previously reported that In a playful TikTok video, South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi shared a delightful moment that's won the hearts of many.

This special moment was captured as the Springboks returned home after a triumphant Rugby World Cup victory. In the video shared by @newsnexussa, Kolisi can be seen playfully chewing on his gold medal, savouring the sweet taste of success.

As the beloved captain continues to be a source of inspiration, his TikTok video has added a touch of humour to his legacy. Kolisi's playful spirit and his genuine connection with the people of South Africa continue to make him a loved figure in the world of sports.

