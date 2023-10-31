South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi shared a fun moment while flying back from France in a video

He was seen playfully biting his gold medal and made a cheeky comment while on the flight back home.

People in Mzansi loved his lightheartedness in the video, and it quickly trended on the video-sharing platform

A video has been trending on social media over Siya Kolisi's cheeky comment. Images: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

In a playful TikTok video, South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi shared a delightful moment that's won the hearts of many.

Siya Kolisi cheeky video

This special moment was captured as the Springboks returned home after a triumphant Rugby World Cup victory. In the video shared by @newsnexussa, Kolisi can be seen playfully chewing on his gold medal, savouring the sweet taste of success.

With a cheeky grin, in the TIkTok video, he jokingly says:

"Back to back."

The video quickly went viral on social media, with Mzansi showering it with love and admiration. Kolisi's infectious joy and lightheartedness have resonated with many, and the video serves as a reminder of the passion that the Rugby World Cup inspires in South Africa.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves Siya Kolisi

As the beloved captain continues to be a source of inspiration, his TikTok video has added a touch of humour to his legacy. Kolisi's playful spirit and his genuine connection with the people of South Africa continue to make him a loved figure in the world of sports.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Msimos commented:

"That back to back."

@nabii_ said:

"Tell them to wear their jackets. it's cold this side."

@Simmy@Lompi shared:

"Siya wanted to say back to Loadshedding."

@Prudence Ramotlatsi asked:

"Bunch of winners, need to get on this plane so that it rubs off on me."

@Nkulukazi nm commented:

"yhooo I am welcoming you my sweethearts.... I am still happy since."

@Saya said:

"Siya is such a vibe."

@Mark Mabuza Rsa joked:

"Safe Journey Guys . A Greatfull Nation is waiting for you."

Springbok RWC win unites Mzansi

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a TikTok video that captures South Africans from all walks of life celebrating unity after a significant RWC win.

The video showcases Mzansi's diverse people coming together to celebrate with drinks, symbolising unity.

This heartwarming display reflects the spirit of the rainbow nation, fostering togetherness and harmony.

Source: Briefly News