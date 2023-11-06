A cute little boy had a dream come true when he unexpectedly met his role model, Siya Kolisi, the captain of South Africa's Springbok rugby team, at a shop

The delightful encounter won the admiration of people across Mzansi, who praised Kolisi for his humbleness

The video of the surprise meeting quickly trended, showcasing the little boy's excitement as he looked up to the rugby icon

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young boy's mother shared a video of her son meeting Siya Kolisi. Images: @lesegosigns/TikTok and Getty Images

Source: UGC

A little boy's dream came true when he unexpectedly met his role model, Siya Kolisi, the renowned captain of the Springbok rugby team, at a shop in South Africa.

Boy meets Siya Kolisi

The inspiring encounter has touched the hearts of people across Mzansi, not only for the boy's excitement but also for Siya Kolisi's humble and gracious response. The video uploaded by TikTok user @lesegosigns on her page shows the surprise meeting, which quickly went viral. It captured the genuine emotions of the little boy, who looked up to Siya Kolisi with admiration.

The rugby captain's down-to-earth nature and kind interaction with his young fans further endeared him to the nation. The video clocked over 1.2M views and thousands of shares and comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises Springbok captain

The heartwarming incident highlights the positive influence that role models like Siya Kolisi have on the youth of South Africa. Mzansi celebrated this memorable encounter and flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@sphumemwandla said:

"Siya Kolisi is such a humble person."

@candicechutel shared:

"Your son will one day be a famous rugby player. In Jesus' name."

@Rocky Thelma Kawina commented:

"He was starstruck."

@Mabuza joked:

"You're lucky to have met Kolisi and his family. I only meet him on TV."

@MaMbathathequeen praised:

"The look of his face, it’s like, Mommy, are you capturing this? Beautiful."

@MaJobe commented:

"So humble, this guy, bafe2."

Springboks RWC 2023: Siya Kolisi with team in East London

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that the Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour reached the Eastern Cape and the response was epic.

The captain of the South African rugby team, Siya Kolisi, had the people of his home province excited beyond measure.

Siya Kolisi hails from Port Elizabeth, and many from the province flooded the streets to show up for the Springboks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News