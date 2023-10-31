Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi defended All Blacks player Jordie Barrett, who refused to shake South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's hand after the Rugby World Cup in France

The video of Barrett's actions led to accusations of racism and calls for World Rugby to take action

Siya Kolisi's support for Barrett was praised on social media for promoting positivity and garnered admiration for his actions

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi has reportedly stood up for Jordie Barrett, the All Blacks player who refused to shake President Cyril Ramaphosa's hand soon after the Rugby World Cup in France.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has defended the All Blacks player who refused to shake Ramaphosa's hand. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP, David Rogers and David Ramos - World Rugby/World Rugby

Siya Kolisi defends Jordie Barrett for refusing to shake Ramaphosa's hand

Social media has been wilding after Jordie Barrett ignored South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in France on Saturday. A video making rounds on social media shows the All Blacks star seemingly refusing to shake Ramaphosa's hand after the Springbok's win.

The video sparked racism claims and many South Africans called on World Rugby to take action against the player for disrespecting the President.

According to @jaredwright17, the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi defended the New Zealand player saying that Barret has the support of the Springboks. He said:

“He has the support of the Springboks, he shook the president’s hand.”

Mzansi hails Siya Kolisi for defending New Zealand player

Social media users have praised Siya Kolisi for always spreading positivity. Many said he did the right thing by not dragging the All Blacks player.

@JobeMondise_ added:

"Siya and Mandela peace bayithanda kabi."

@MoiponeSenoe wrote:

"Siya, what a special human being."

@JosefGremlin noted:

"Absolute champion of a man!"

@warrenroux added:

"Pure class. "

