A funny video of a cleaner who looks like South Africa's President, Ramaphosa, went viral on social media

The cleaner joked that he would address the nation about public holidays when he was done cleaning

Entertained Mzansi, netizens poked fun and played along with the Ramaphosa joke

A cleaner who looks like Cyril Ramaphosa joked about addressing the nation. Image: by @cameronrooimachine

Source: TikTok

A video of a man who bears a striking resemblance to South Africa's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, had social media users amused.

The footage shows the man who works as a cleaner being approached by @cameronrooimachine, who jokingly asked when he would be addressing the nation about the public holiday announcement.

The cleaner joked that he was busy cleaning and would address the nation when he was done.

Briefly News earlier reported that Ramaphosa's announcement that 15 December would be a public holiday celebrating the Springboks winning the World Cup was met with resistance and rejection.

Ramaphosa announced at the country's latest family meeting on 30 October and declared the day before the 16th a holiday, an announcement which South Africans did not appreciate.

Netizens react to the cleaner's video

Netizens poked fun and banter at the TikTok video as they played along with the Ramaphosa joke.

userfromsa said:

"Cyril trying to make ends meet. ."

THANDANANI NTULI wrote:

"Nguyena."

KingSlade45 commented:

"Cyril's stunt double for parliament ."

bosveldfrikkie said:

"Can't we ask him to make the announcements? Sure he will give us a holiday!.."

S H A N reacted:

"Separated at brith."

TV5 replied:

"He is mopping our tears."

L. E. V. O. N said:

"The economy is so bad even our president has a side hustle ."

Cyril Ramaphosa advised to follow the Springboks' footsteps

Not even winning the World Cup could stop South Africans from voicing dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa's governance.

In a statement sent by the president congratulating the national team for bringing it back home, Ramaphosa said the Springboks' win has lifted the nation's spirit, shining light on the endearing power of sport to build a united South Africa.

“It has been under democracy that the Springboks have racked up these wins and lifted the Webb Ellis Cup record four times. The journey of the Springboks to the historic victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup is as much about our journey towards nationhood as it is about sporting excellence,” said Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly News