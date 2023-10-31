South Africans remain dissatisfied with President Cyril Ramaphosa's governance, even in the wake of the Springboks' World Cup victory

While congratulating the team, Ramaphosa emphasized the unifying power of sports in building a united South Africa

South Africans highlighted the contrast between the temporary high of sports success and enduring challenges in their daily lives

JOHANNESBURG - Not even winning the World Cup could stop South Africans from voicing dissatisfaction with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s governance.

In a statement sent by the president congratulating the national team for bringing it back home, Ramaphosa said the Springboks’ win has lifted the nation’s spirit, shining light on the endearing power of sport to build a united South Africa.

"The journey of the Springboks to the historic victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup is as much about our journey towards nationhood as it is about sporting excellence,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa highlighted how the team has transformed from having just one black player when it first competed in the World Cup in 1995, to having just a few players short of half, including the captain, Siya Kolisi. He said:

“It is as much about our quest to ensure that representation in all facets of public life, including sport, stands as a potent symbol of the cherished values upon which this country was founded.

“But if the story of the transformation of South African rugby, a sport that was once the bastion of racial supremacy, is anything to go by, our country will continue to reap the benefits of change if we remain united and if we stay the course.”

The president touched on the colourful displays of national pride from South Africans abroad and at home.

Mzansi gives Ramaphosa some pointers

In a Facebook post sent by the South African Government, Mzansi took to the comment section to advise the president to take a few pointers on keeping the country happy instead of disappointing at every given chance.

Below are some of the reactions from netizens.

Sanjeen Deosaran said:

“Let’s see the administration match this performance, Ministers working together for the greater good.”

Angela Van Antwerpen

“We are proud of our Springboks, now make us proud of our government.”

Asa Barendse

“Let’s hope he (Ramaphosa) and the government are all going to be the champions of improved quality management for the nation. Start with ZERO loadshedding.”

Sbonga Dlamini

“Invest in school sports especially in the townships and rural areas so we can get more players and change lives.”

Sbo Ncwane

“The Springboks have inspired us as a nation and lifted our spirits but unfortunately, you guys will do everything possible to bring unhappiness and sadness to the people of this country.”

Jowie Gurunkonovic Mohale

“Cold front plus loadshedding has reminded us that sport is temporary high, whereas the trenches we live in are permanent.”

Siya Kolisi's reflection touches Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported on Siya Kolisi's reflection on how much the Rugby World Championship means to South Africa. The captain of the Springboks emphasised how important the Rugby World Cup victory was for the country's morale.

The Springboks made history with their win, vanquishing their rivals at the finals to become the first team to win the RWC four times. Kolisi said since the country is plagued with many issues, bringing the cup back home was a much-needed mood booster.

