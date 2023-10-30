Kaizer Chiefs experienced its first defeat with Cavin Johnson at the helm over the weekend

Amakhosi faced Golden Arrows and were defeated 2-1 by the side coached by former Kaizer Chiefs player Mabhuti Khenyeza

South African soccer lovers placed the blame squarely on the feet of everyone else but the coach

Kaizer Chiefs fans believe that the entire team needs to be changed and blame no longer placed at the feet of the coach. Amakhosi suffered defeat at the hands of Golden Arrows, and interim coach Cavin Johnson promised that the team’s fortunes would be turned around. Fans were convinced that after this game, the fault lies with the team and not with the coach.

Kaizer Chiefs lose to Golden Arrows

Kaizer Chief faced Abafana Bes’thende over the weekend, and the boys’ performance seemed lacking. Arrows won the game 2-1, and when Johnson reflected on the defeat, he admitted that this was not how he had hoped to start his tenure after being appointed Chief’s interim coach. According to Sowetan LIVE, he added that no coach wants a terrible start but was hopeful that the team would pick up as he continues to work with them.

Johnson said that the reception he received from the fans was encouraging, even though they had lost the match. He noted that this showed the depth of the love Kaizer Chiefs fans have for their team. He also believed that if the team plays the type of football the nation wants to see, it could be restored to its former glory.

Fans show Cavin Johnson support

After fans watched the game, they were convinced that it may not be the coach’s fault and shared their views on Facebook.

Khomotso D Maake said:

“As long as he doesn’t assemble his own technical team and players, he won’t succeed. I can only wish him good luck.”

Eddy Ntsaleko Dynamos added:

“The problem at Chiefs is not the coach, but the players and management.”

Marcus Mara Phihlela exclaimed:

“Chiefs is falling, and no coach will succeed until he gets his own players and makes decisions alone.”

Fans blame Kaizer Chiefs player

Other fans blamed goalkeeper Brandon Peterson and midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala for the team’s poor performance.

Motho Ke Motho Mahlomolapelo said:

“He must stop using the likes of Mdu Shabalala and Peterson. They will cost him his job because they don’t take their football career seriously. He must ask the previous coaches.”

Tshepo Mac-d Gaodigwe added:

“It seems like Peterson is the main problem, but we’re shifting blame.”

