Award-winning soccer manager has allegedly been booted from Al Wahda

News of his terminated contract was reported by an Egyptian tabloid, saying the reason is still unknown

Since the news of his departure, rumours of him being scouted by Kaizer Chief have been swirling

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Pitso Mosimane's contract with Al Wahda FC has allegedly been terminated after four months with the team. Images: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The head coach of Al Wahda, Pitso Mosimane, has reportedly been let go by the Abu Dhabi football team, an Egyptian tabloid said.

The report has opened from of opportunities for PSL heads, with rumour having it that Amakhosi are eyeing him.

Pitso Mosimane's Al Wadha contract terminated after 4 months

An Egypt tabloid, Cairo24, reported that the former Bafana Bafana coach has allegedly been let go with his technical team, including Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, and Kyle Solomons, Soccer Laduma said.

Details on why the team has been let go were not stated by the publication. His agency, MT Sports Marketing and Management, had not responded when this story was published.

Why did Al Wahda contract Pitso Mosimane's contract?

The former Mamelodi Sundowns by the United Arab Emirates club based on his impressive winning streak. Unfortunately, his luck seemed to have run out when he started coaching the Abu Dhabi team in June.

Mosimane had a rocky start this season, losing 2-1 to Bani Yas after losing 3-1 to Shabab Al Ahli, GOAL reported. The coach lashed out at his team players and said:

“I cannot teach the players how to score goals. In the last two matches, we lost due to missing easy opportunities.

“I am sad about the loss, and I feel disappointed. I came to UAE to coach Al Wahda, and I do not know what to say to the players if they are controlling the outcome of the match."

His luck, however, turned around as he secured a win against Al Ittihad Kalba on Friday.

Steve Komphela gives Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine 4 lessons

In more sports stories on Briefly News, the wordsmith of the PSL, Steve Khomphela, gave super goalie Sipho Chaine pearls of wisdom after their MTN 8 victory.

While Chaine was celebrating being the man of the match, according to netizens, the Mamelodi Sundowns coach swapped his football hat with his father-figure hat to give him a few lessons on humility.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News