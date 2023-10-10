Sipho Chaine recently saved the day after helping Orlando Pirates defeat Mamelodi Sundowns at the MTN finals

The goalkeeper was cheerful as he shared his victory with online users but Steve Komphela was quick to put him off his high horse

Fans celebrated Orlando Pirates' victory as well as Chaine for helping the squad defeat Masandawana

Steve Komphela told Orlando Pirates' Sipho Chaine to work hard and remain humble amid triumph. Images: komphelasteve, s_chaine31

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Sipho Chaine is beaming with pride after helping his team win against Mamelodi Sundowns. The goalie celebrated his victory with a triumphant Instagram post and former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Steve Komphela gave him a brief lecture about humility.

Bucs fans were amped over their team's win and flooded Chaine's comments praising him for the great game.

Steve Komphela lectures Sipho Chaine about humility

In a recent Instagram post, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, Sipho Chaine celebrated his team's win against Mamelodi Sundowns.

"A True Champion is a True Champion."

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach, Steve Komphela gave Chaine some advice to help him in his footballing career, the top four key points being:

Humility Hard work "In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you." "In the soccer business, there’s great RESPECT and even greater DISRESPECT and HYPOCRISY."

In response to Komphela's advice, Chaine penned a thank-you note:

"Thank you so much Mkwetlisi, means so so much, will definitely keep this with me."

Fans celebrate Chaine and Orlando Pirates' win

Bucs fans were amped over their victory against Mamelodi Sundowns following their pleas to have a fair game just days before the match:

thabiso_monyane said:

"The Man, The Myth, The Legend!!"

lucky_lekgwathi14 responded:

"Hard work, dedication, discipline and respect!"

zakhelelepasa commented:

"Finally!!!!!"

lucky_lekgwathi14 posted:

"Congratulations my boy! Mtn8 Champion Back to Back!"

bucssupporters added:

"King!!! This trophy is yours they should keep it in your house."

charmie_k said:

"Sipho wethu!"

ntomboxolodeleki77 praised:

"Our Chaine!"

shes_fair responded:

"Best goalkeeper in South Africa!"

nompilo_buthelezii commented:

"On their necks!"

anna.moyo.77128 posted:

"You outdid yourself that day, Keep it up!"

Orlando Pirates win big at MTN 8 final

In a recent report, Briefly News shared details behind Orlando Pirates' recent win against Mamelodi Sundowns that made the Buccaneers R8 million richer.

The Bucs' fans are beaming with pride at their team's victory and won't let social media forget their epic performance at the MTN 8.

Orlando Pirates' midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula led the team in dance as he celebrated their triumph against Masandawana.

