Ever since the Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro joined the club, there has been immense success and improvement

Since Jose joined Orlando Pirates, he has managed to bring the club R32 million

Recently, the club won the MTN8 league over the past weekend as they played against Mamelodi Sundowns

Without a doubt, coach Jose Riveiro has uplifted Orlando Pirates ever since he joined the club. Jose has put Orlando Pirates at the top.

Orlando Pirates bags R8 million after winning MTN8

Yah, Jose Riveiro is the GOAT. With Orlando Pirates making headlines for the past couple of days, it also makes sense to applaud and praise the man behind all the success and ensure the team is up to par with everything.

Since joining the club, Jose has brought in a total of R32 million rand into the club when you add the earnings they got last season.

They received R7.5 million for the PSL runner-up, R1.5 million for Quarter 4, R8 million for the MTN 8, R7 million for the Nedbank Cup, and on Saturday, 07 October 2023, Orlando Pirates won the title of being the champions of the 2023 MTN 8 and bagged themselves an additional R8 million which makes the total of R32 million under Jose Riviero's guidance.

The team played against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, where they won 3-1 on penalties.

Speaking to SuperSport TV on Saturday, Jose said:

"We are here to endeavour to motivate them, to instil hope in them. Today, they witnessed that by persevering and staying united until the end, even when we encountered challenging moments in the game.

"Although Sundowns is a formidable team, we demonstrated our unity and determination, ultimately achieving the desired results. I take great pride in being the coach of Orlando Pirates, and well, what more can I say?"

