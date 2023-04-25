Why did Floyd Mbele resign from Orlando Pirates? Everything we know

Floyd Mbele is topping the headlines for his bold career move. The unprecedented news invited more questions about his life and subsequent career journey. These facts about Floyd Mbele fill you in on his resignation.

Floyd Mbele left Orlando Pirates after a previous stunt in August 2011. He later became the chair of Stars in February 2012. He had his fair share of controversies while serving as the administrator for Orlando Pirates. Go through these details as they touch on significant aspects of his life.

Unknown facts about Floyd Mbele

Floyd Mbele has had a lucrative career in the past decade. He has been affiliated with some of the wealthiest football clubs in the country, proof of how good he is. However, is this the trajectory he had envisioned his career to take?

Floyd Mbele's age

He is 53 years old as of April 2023. Information about his date of birth is not publicly available.

Floyd Mbele's position

Floyd Mbele tendered his resignation on Monday, 24th April 2023, immediately vacating his position as Orlando Pirates' administrative officer. The club's management confirmed the news and wished him the best in future endeavours.

Floyd made a name for himself in the South African soccer scene. He started at the South African Students Sports Union (SASSU). He made a significant career jump when he joined the Sea Robbers. He resigned from the position after landing a more lucrative role as the managing director of the Royal Bafokeng Sports. The Royal Bafokeng Sports owns Platinum Stars, the defunct Premiership side.

The latest on Floyd Mbele

Floyd's resignation from Orlando Pirates does not come as a surprise. He has been in the limelight after the club's ex-player, Thulasizwe Mbuyane, alleged that he forced the former coach Roger de Sa to have him benched. Neither is it the first time Floyd Mbele is leaving Orlando Pirates. He previously left the club to join Platinum Stars, which would later be dissolved. Mbele was previously affiliated with Royal AM. However, his role was marred by controversies, prompting Shawn Mkhize to suspend him from the club.

As Mbele vacates his position at the Orlando Pirates, he leaves a decent record at the club. The Soweto-based club won the MTN8 trophy this season. The club also qualified for the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup. As of April 2023, the club is third in the league with 46 points, one point behind SuperSport United.

Floyd Mbele's wife

Information about his wife and family is not publicly available.

Where is Floyd Mbele now?

There are no updates on his next move. According to speculations, Sinky Mnisi is allegedly set to take over Floyd Mbele's position as the Orlando Pirates administrator in June 2023.

Floyd Mbele's net worth

Despite his lucrative career in football, Floyd has been careful not to let the public into his finances. Nonetheless, it is safe to assume he earned a pretty penny from his position as the Orlando Pirate's administrative office granted the club's status.

So far, updates on Floyd Mbele's next move are not publicly available. Neither has Orlando Pirates disclosed his replacement. Nonetheless, keep up with our team for updates on the matter.

