Top 10 richest football clubs in South Africa 2022 (net worth)

The richest football clubs in South Africa invest a lot in the sport. They also get massive support from the government and society. For instance, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has a streamlined Premier Soccer League, comprising of the South African Premier Division and the National First Division. The richest team in South Africa has won most of these leagues.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) gives each club an R2 million monthly grant. The money comes from television broadcasting rights and national sponsorships. Moreover, a PSL champion receives an R10 million rand prize. In 2019, ABSA increased their sponsorship to the PSL to R39.9 million. Meanwhile, championships like the DStv Premiership also pay handsomely. For instance, the top three teams take home R15 million, R7,5 million, and R3,75 million.

The richest team in South Africa

The amount of wealth a football club owns is not the only factor determining its success but also its ability to trade (buy and sell) the most skilled players in the industry with other teams. These are the reasons why some teams always dominate top positions in their provinces and nationwide. Below is a list of the richest football clubs in South Africa.

10. Chippa United - R63.83 million

Chippa United is situated in Port Elizabeth. Its nickname is Chilli Boys, and it hosts its home matches at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. It was founded in January 2010; hence, it is among the youngest teams in the Premier Soccer League. The net worth of Chippa United FC is R63.83 million ($4.4 million).

9. Bloemfontein Celtic - R73.99 million

Bloemfontein Celtic is situated in Bloemfontein. Its nickname is Phunya Sele Sele, and it hosts its home matches in the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

The team was founded in 1969 and sold to Petrus "Whitehead" Molemela in the early '80s after its founders experienced financial challenges in managing it. The Bloemfontein Celtics are worth R73.99 million ($5.1 million).

8. Platinum Stars FC - R88.50 million

Platinum Stars FC is based in Phokeng in the North West Province. It started as an amateur club in 1937, and its first time participating in the Premier Soccer League was during the 2003-2004 season. The Platinum Stars' net worth is R88.50 million ($6.1 million).

7. Bidvest Wits - R107.36 million

Bidvest Wits is situated in Braamfontein in Johannesburg. Its nickname is The Students because of its affiliation with the University of the Witwatersrand. Bidvest Wits was formed in 1921 by the Students' Representative Council of the University of Witwatersrand.

It joined the South African National League in 1975 after making a recording of producing some of the country's top players. The net worth of Bidvest Wits Football Club stands at R107.36 million ($7.4 million).

6. Cape Town City - R159 million

Cape Town City is situated in Cape Town. Cape Town City FC was formed in 1960, although it was re-branded in 2016. It plays in the Premier Soccer League and hosts its home matches at the Cape Town Stadium. The net worth of Cape Town City FC stands at R159 million ($10.96 million).

5. Supersport United - R170 million

Supersport United is the fifth richest soccer team in South Africa. The club is in Atteridgeville, Pretoria and fans nicknames it Matsatsantsa a Pitori. In 1994, the team was re-branded from Pretoria City to Supersport United.

It hosts its home matches at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, and its youth academy is among the best in the country. Supersport United's worth is R170 million ($11.72 million).

4. AmaZulu - R173 million

The AmaZulu Football Club is based in Durban city, KwaZulu Natal province. The club's nickname, Usuthu, means a war cry in the Zulu tribe. Zulu migrant workers formed AmaZulu in 1932 as Zulu Royal Conquerors.

The then-Zulu King, Solomon, changed its name to Zulu Royals. In 1985 the National Soccer League was formed, and AmaZulu entered a new phase. The club is now worth R173 million ($11.92 million).

3. Kaizer Chiefs - R262 million

Kaizer Chiefs is situated in Naturena, Johannesburg. The team's nickname is Amakhosi, and it plays in the Premier Soccer League. It is known for being rivals with Orlando Pirates.

Kaizer Chiefs was formed in 1970 after Kaizer Motaung returned from the USA. It has since then grown to be among the wealthiest teams in South Africa and boasts of sending a high number of players overseas.

Kaizer Chiefs' net worth stands at $9.1 million ($18.06 million), thus making it the second richest club in South Africa. It also has a football academy for junior players. Moreover, most of the highest-paid soccer players in Mzansi come from this club.

2. Orlando Pirates - R325.9 million

Orlando Pirates is situated in Houghton, Johannesburg. It was initially based in Orlando Soweto when it was founded in 1937. It set the record of winning the Premier Soccer League title for three consecutive years since its establishment in 1996. Orlando Pirates has an estimated net worth of R325.9 million ($22.46 million).

1. Mamelodi Sundowns - R382 million

Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club is the richest club in South Africa. The team is situated in Mamelodi in Tshwane. Sundowns officially became a football club in 1970 and became part of the National Soccer League in 1983.

The Sundowns have won the PSL title nine times since its inception in 1996. The team also won the 2016 CAF Club Of The Year and Champions League titles and has sent most of its players overseas.

Business mogul Patrice Motsepe owns Sundowns. The team has a net worth of $11 million ($26.33 million), making it the richest football club in South Africa. Additionally, the club has produced some of the wealthiest soccer players in the country.

Which is the richest club in South Africa in 2022?

Mamelodi Sundowns currently stands in the first position among the richest football club in South Africa. Its net worth is $11 million.

Who is the richest PSL club owner?

Johann Rupert is the richest team in South Africa. The Stellenbosch FC's owner is worth $9.5 billion. Patrice Motsepe (Mamelodi Sundowns' owner) comes second with a net worth of $3.5 billion. The third on the list is Kaizer Motaung of Kaizer Chiefs, with a $60 million bet worth.

Which team has more trophies in South Africa?

Kaizer Chiefs leads with over 93 trophies in its 52-year history. It was born on 7th January 1970.

Which is the most successful team in PSL?

Kaizer Chiefs has the most number of titles. The team has 55 major trophies. Pirates come second with 30 titles, and Sundowns is in third place with 28 trophies.

Which team in South Africa pays the most?

The three most successful clubs in South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns, have also played the most leagues in the country.

These richest football clubs in South Africa rarely miss major leagues. Most of them have generated their wealth by winning high-paying leagues and championships. These clubs are wealthy enough to put their players and employees on attractive salary rates.

