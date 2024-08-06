Nick Saban's net worth today: His salary, contract, assets, and more

A few names resonate when discussing American football coaching, such as Nick Saban, widely regarded as the greatest. With a storied 51-year career, he has led teams to unprecedented success, including multiple national championships at LSU and Alabama. Given his remarkable achievements and high paycheck, many wonder about Nick Saban's net worth today.

Nick Saban with an award on stage. Photo: Frank Micelotta, Christian Petersen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nick Saban is a renowned former college football head coach who concluded his illustrious career at Alabama in January 2024. He is recognised as the highest-paid college football coach globally and amassed nearly $150 million. Here is a look at his net worth as he prepares for new roles in his career.

Full name Nicholas Lou Saban Gender Male Date of birth 31 October 1951 Age 72 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Fairmont, West Virginia, USA Current residence Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 86 kg (190 lbs) Hair colour Gray Eye colour Blue Mother Mary Saban Father Nick Lou Saban Sr. Marital status Married Wife Terry Saban Children 2 School Monongah High School University Kent State University Profession Football coach, sportscaster Net worth $70 - 90 million

What is Nick Saban's net worth?

According to Marca and Sportskeeda Nick Saban's net worth in 2024 ranges from $70 to $90 million. A brief look at some of the ways he earned his money includes the following:

Car dealership business

The football coach co-owns a Mercedes dealership. This includes a stake in Dream Motor Group.

How many dealerships does Nick Saban own?

Nick Saban's car dealership empire includes nine locations across the Southern United States, spanning Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. He co-owns Dream Motor Group, a luxury car dealership chain focused on Mercedes-Benz.

Fast facts on Nick Saban. Photo: Sean M. Haffey on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In November 2023, Nick Saban's Dream Motor Group made headlines by acquiring two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in South Florida for $700 million.

Real estate

His strategic real estate investments also enhance the football coach's net worth. In 2007, he and his wife purchased a Tuscaloosa home for $2.9 million, later sold to the Crimson Tide Foundation for $3.1 million.

Nick Saban's house on Lake Burton, featuring 9,600 square feet and 1.7 acres, sold for nearly $11 million. According to AJC, he recently bought a 6,200-square-foot, $17.5 million beachfront home on Jupiter Island, Florida.

Additionally, he earned income from speaking engagements, book sales, and TV appearances.

What is Nick Saban's salary?

Nick Saban's salary over his 16 seasons at Alabama totalled $130 million, including salary and bonuses. In June 2014, he signed a contract extension worth $55.2 million, with an average annual base salary of $6.9 million. By 2017, his salary reached $11.5 million, making him the highest-paid college football coach.

In June 2021, he secured an 8-year contract worth $70.6 million, with a base salary of $8.8 million. This was extended in August 2022 to $93.6 million, averaging $11.7 million annually. Nick retired in January 2024, two seasons into this latest contract.

How much will Nick Saban make in retirement?

The Tuscaloosa News reported that the Alabama coach's retirement package includes an annual salary of $500,000 for his new advisory role with the Alabama Crimson Tide football team. This equates to a monthly salary of $41,666.

Nick Saban before a game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Photo: Michael Chang

Source: Getty Images

In addition to Nick Saban's contract, he will earn further income as a television analyst on ESPN's College GameDay, though the precise amount is private. Speaking about his future role, The sports analyst shared his goals for supporting Alabama's athletics and football programs, as noted by Sports Illustrated:

I'm anxious to see that we can do whatever we can to continue to support Alabama athletics and the athletic program and the football program and hope that the players and the coaches that are there continue to have a great amount of success.

Nick Saban's career earnings

As Forbes published, Nick has accumulated an estimated $150 million over his 51-year football career as a player and coach. During his time at Alabama, he earned about $124 million, with an additional $24 million from coaching roles at the Miami Dolphins, LSU, and Michigan State.

Here is a breakdown of his earnings during his contract years:

2017: $11.5 million

2018: $7.15 million

2019: $7.55 million

2020: $7.55 million

2021: $10.35 million

2022: $11.2 million

2023: $11.7 million

What kind of car does Nick Saban drive?

As Sportskeeda published, Nick Saban's car collection includes a Ferrari Portofino M Class, which costs around $250,000. He also owns a limited edition Mercedes Benz Sprinter, valued at about $200,000.

His collection features two more Mercedes models: the AMG GTS and the S550, each over $131,000. Additionally, the sports analyst has a 2015 Mercedes GT Edition 1, which cost him around $130,000.

Frequently asked questions

As the highest-paid college football coach in his final years, Nick's impact on the sport is immeasurable, which sparks immense interest in his life and work.

Nick Saban during the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

How much did Nick Saban make? Nick's salary over his 16 seasons at Alabama totalled $130 million.

Nick's salary over his 16 seasons at Alabama totalled $130 million. Who is Nick Saban's wife? The Alabama coach is married to Terry, formerly Terry Constable. They have been together since 18 December 1971.

The Alabama coach is married to Terry, formerly Terry Constable. They have been together since 18 December 1971. What is Nick Saban's age? He was born on 31 October 1951 and is 72 years old as of 2024.

He was born on 31 October 1951 and is 72 years old as of 2024. Are Nick Saban's kids adopted? Nick Saban's children, Nicholas and Kristen, are adopted.

Nick Saban's children, Nicholas and Kristen, are adopted. What is Nick Saban's record? He has seven national titles, a 292-71-1 record, 201-29 at Alabama, four Heisman winners, 49 first-round NFL picks, and zero losing seasons.

He has seven national titles, a 292-71-1 record, 201-29 at Alabama, four Heisman winners, 49 first-round NFL picks, and zero losing seasons. What nationality is Nick Saban? He is an American born in Fairmont, West Virginia, USA.

Nick Saban's net worth mirrors his unmatched college football career, highlighted by multiple national championships and a record-setting coaching tenure. His substantial salary, lucrative contracts, and investments have contributed to his wealth. Even in retirement, Saban's financial status remains strong, underscoring his enduring influence in sports.

