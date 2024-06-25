Island Boys' net worth today: How much have they earned?

The meteoric rise of social media has given birth to numerous internet sensations, including the Island Boys. The twin brothers went viral in 2021 after their track I’m an Island Boy became a TikTok meme. This fame has led to an interest in their personal lives, and many are curious about their wealth. So, what is the Island Boys’ net worth?

The Island Boys are widely recognized for their distinctive appearance, including diamond teeth, tattoos, and vertical dreadlocks. Their bad-boy persona has gained online traction, ultimately contributing to their financial success. Discover how the twin brothers managed to turn their unique style and viral success into a million-dollar empire.

Island Boys' profile summary

Full names Alex Venegas Franky Venegas Famous as Flyysoulja Kodiyakredd Gender Male Male Date of birth 16 July 2001 16 July 2001 Age 22 years old (2024) 22 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Cancer Birthplace West Palm Beach, Florida, USA West Palm Beach, Florida, USA Current residence Coral Springs, Florida, USA Coral Springs, Florida, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity Cuban Cuban Religion Judaism Judaism Height 5’8’’ (172 cm 5’10’’ (177 cm) Weight 73 kg (160 lbs) 63 kg (138 lbs) Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colour Brown Brown Sexuality Gay (Rumoured) Gay (Rumoured) Marital status Single Dating Partner None Amina Children Kaliya None Profession Rapper, social media personality Hip-hop star, social media personality Net worth $1 million (combined) $1 million (combined) Social media Instagram TikTok Instagram TikTok

What is the Island Boys' net worth in 2024?

According to HotNewHipHop, the Island Boys have a combined net worth of $1 million. Their income primarily stems from their monetized social media platforms, including TikTok and YouTube.

How do the Island Boys make their money?

At 22, the fraternal twins have diversified their income. Below are some of the income sources that add to their financial portfolio:

Music career

The Island Boys decided to pursue a rap career as teenagers. In 2021, their music video went viral on X (Twitter). It quickly became a TikTok meme thanks to the brothers' appearance. Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja subsequently turned down a record deal with Kodak Black.

That November, they released a music video for their hit song I’m an Island Boy, backed by a music video. Unfortunately, the twins’ performance of the song at Club LIV Miami was poorly received.

In 2022, the duo released the studio albums Trendsetters and 17, credited to Kodiyakredd. The brothers earn an impressive amount through streaming royalties. During a 2021 interview on IMPULSIVE, the Boys revealed their 5-year play, saying:

We want to always be at the top of Billboard and music and venture into acting.

Island Boys’ OnlyFans

Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd make most of their income today from OnlyFans per Celebrity Net Worth. Between May and July 2023, they earned $389,000, with over $200,000 made in June alone from the platform.

TikTok and YouTube endeavours

Alex’s official TikTok account boasts 7.4 million followers, while Franky’s has 1.3 million followers as of 18 June 2024.

The twins also have a YouTube channel, Big Bag Ent, where they frequently upload audio clips of their songs, vlogs, and music videos.

Other media appearances

In 2022, it was announced that the Island Boys would participate in the TV show Ultimate Social Boxing. Their personal and professional lives were documented in Trolled: The Untold Island Boys Story.

FAQs

Details about the Island Boys’ personal lives have been subject to public scrutiny since they made headlines in 2021. Below are some frequently asked questions about the twin brothers:

What do the Island Boys do?

The American brothers are social media personalities and a hip-hop duo active on TikTok's video-sharing platform.

Are the Island Boys broke?

In 2022, the brother’s former rep, Poker the Jew, revealed during an interview on No Jumper that they were broke and owed him money:

They owe me about $150,000. When I was with them, they made a little bit on TikTok, but it is pretty much run dry now. It was two to three hours a night straight into a cameo. That was their only source of income, but it is much over.

Do the Island Boys have parents?

As documented by Distractify, Franky and Alex were raised by a single mother after their dad died of a heart attack when they were six years old. Their mom kicked them out at 18 due to their poor behaviour.

Is one of the Island Boys in jail?

According to Sportskeeda, Kodiyakredd was arrested on 24 May 2024 on driving-related offences. He was released shortly after.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’What is the Island Boys' net worth?’’ The brother’s primary source of income is their social media career. They gained notoriety after appearing in a viral video clip singing I’m an Island Boy while relaxing in the pool.

