35 fun group activities for adults: Exciting ideas for 2024

Finding group activities for adults can be challenging because people have different interests and personalities. There are dozens of unique and fun things to do for adults, each with different rules and formats.

A team member (L) enjoys ziplining activity. Employees (R) play air hockey during their lunch break. Photo: Tim de Waele, Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Fun activities for adults help people manage stress and free their minds. They also promote team bonding among employees, turn acquaintances into friends, and put smiles on people's faces.

Group activities for adults

To select the suitable team-building activity for your group, you should consider several factors, such as your team's needs, preferences, and personalities. The game should also encourage inclusivity and fit your budget. Here is a breakdown of the activities.

Online games Karaoke Dancing classes Card games Charity work Ball games Paintball Escape rooms Charades Video games Two Truths, One Lie Boat riding Fun runs Bicycle tours Team meal or cooking class Book club Keep the balloons up Tree Planting Snorkel Climbing BBQ Board game contest Indoor maze Indoor group yoga Egg drop Rafting Amazing Chase City history tour Scavenger hunt Indoor fort/ structure building Painting Tug-of-war Fishing Ziplining Camping

It is widely known that people who regularly interact in groups remain optimistic and courageous. Group activities provide emotional and physical connection, education, support, and encouragement. Group activity and therapy is traced back to Joseph Pratt, as per Positive Psychology:

Pratt (1907) believed that the connection and support of group activities led to increased hope and physical improvement.

Indoor recreational activities for adults

Indoor team-building activities for adults can be played in offices or remote places where people feel happier. Explore some of the ideas below.

35. Online office games

Employees play and watch a video game during their lunch break. Photo: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Best for: Remote

Remote Examples: Mentimeter, codenames, and detective stories

Mentimeter, codenames, and detective stories Materials needed: Computer, phone, or iPad

Computer, phone, or iPad Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

These are exciting virtual office Olympics games where employees answer multiple-choice questions or pick numbers. Each team member must log in to the platforms to access the games.

34. Virtual escape rooms

People play an immersive RP shooter collaborative virtual reality (VR) game. Photo: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt

Source: Getty Images

Playing video indoor games that involve escaping from certain facilities, such as prisons or spaceships, is also a great idea for group activities.

Best for: Remote

Remote Examples: Gold Rush, Ruins: Forbidden Treasure, God of War, Prison Break

Gold Rush, Ruins: Forbidden Treasure, God of War, Prison Break Materials needed: A virtual escape room provider

A virtual escape room provider Average duration: 45 minutes to 2 hours

33. Team meal or cooking class

Fun indoor cooking activities are also suitable for team building. They provide a platform to embrace food from other cultures and countries and learn how to prepare tender and juicy recipes.

Best for: Small and medium-sized office teams

Small and medium-sized office teams Examples: Cooking a traditional meal

Cooking a traditional meal Materials needed: A recipe and cooking materials

A recipe and cooking materials Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

32. Board game contest

Employees play chess at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. offices in Bournemouth, UK. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Board games are among the best indoor team-building activities for small groups. They involve placing the games on tables and chairs in a room and allowing each member to join a team.

Best for: In-door small groups

In-door small groups Examples: Scattergories, codenames, chess, Checkers (draughts)

Scattergories, codenames, chess, Checkers (draughts) Materials needed: A board game

A board game Average duration: 45 minutes to 1 and a half hours

31. Indoor scavenger hunt

These highly active group games encourage participants to move, explore, and work together to complete the lists.

Best for: Medium and smaller teams

Medium and smaller teams Examples: Retrieving office objects, completing small tasks

Retrieving office objects, completing small tasks Materials needed: Set up of the rules

Set up of the rules Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

30. Karaoke

A team sings karaoke at Montblanc Presents in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Karaoke is an exciting indoor singing activity in which people take turns singing songs by famous singers into a microphone over pre-recorded backing tracks.

Best for: Medium and smaller teams

Medium and smaller teams Examples: Singing a favourite song

Singing a favourite song Materials needed: Sound systems, screen, microphone, song

Sound systems, screen, microphone, song Average duration: 1 hour

29. Charades

Charade is a word-guessing game for all ages that will keep teams entertained. It involves choosing a preferred topic, such as music band names or inside jokes in the office, and letting other participants guess the word.

Best for: Small in-office and remote groups

Small in-office and remote groups Examples: Picking words from preferred topics

Picking words from preferred topics Materials needed: List of acceptable words to play

List of acceptable words to play Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

28. Book club

A book club at Shearer's bookshop on Norton Street in Leichardt listen to the author of 'Three Dollars' - Elliot Perlman. Photo: Fairfax Media

Source: Getty Images

Book clubs are ideal group activities for students and adults who love to read. It involves teams coming together to discuss a book they have all read or listened to.

Best for: Small groups (eight and ten people)

Small groups (eight and ten people) Examples: Attend an author event, plan a table read

Attend an author event, plan a table read Materials needed: Book, chart paper, digital devices

Book, chart paper, digital devices Average duration: 2 to 2 and a half hours

27. Indoor maze

You can organise an indoor maze inside an ample office space. Team members complete the maze, which is designed to test their intelligence and cooperation while having fun.

Best for: Small and medium-sized in-office teams

Small and medium-sized in-office teams Examples: Maze with one solution and those with multiple solutions

Maze with one solution and those with multiple solutions Materials needed: A large room to create an indoor maze

A large room to create an indoor maze Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

26. Indoor fort and structure building

Employees construct a giant soccer ball stadium using canned goods at the New York State Museum. Photo: John Carl D'Annibale/Albany Times Union

Source: Getty Images

Team members show their creativity and engineering skills by building forts or other structures using common materials. Each group receives building materials, which take at least half an hour to construct. A judge or panel decides who wins.

Best for: All group sizes

All group sizes Examples: Building a fort, house

Building a fort, house Materials needed: Building materials such as sheets, cardboard

Building materials such as sheets, cardboard Average duration: 30 minutes to 1 hour

25. Dancing classes

Organising dancing classes, especially for those interested, is a fulfilling activity that creates beautiful memories.

Best for: Small and medium-sized teams

Small and medium-sized teams Examples: Ballet, ballroom, breaking, salsa

Ballet, ballroom, breaking, salsa Materials needed: A spacious office space and a dance instructor

A spacious office space and a dance instructor Average duration: 45 minutes to 1 hour

24. Video games

Employees relax with a group video game during a break from work. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post

Source: Getty Images

Setting up indoor video games where team members contribute and guide their leader on what to do is also fun. It is also suitable for remote people if the team members are in different locations.

Best for: Remote teams

Remote teams Examples: Mario Kart, FIFA

Mario Kart, FIFA Materials needed: A video game

A video game Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

23. Keep the balloons up

This is a simple and quite silly game that generates more fun. The aim is to stop the balloons from touching the ground. One team member can only play the balloon up in the air five times in a row or less.

Best for: Small in-office teams

Small in-office teams Materials needed: Balloons and space

Balloons and space Average duration: 45 minutes to 1 hour

22. Indoor group yoga

Office staff performing an afternoon office yoga class at Draper Laboratory. Photo: Joanne Rathe

Source: Getty Images

Yoga is an excellent activity for sharpening your mind and improving your mood. It can be done with friends or colleagues in a spacious office space while listening to soothing meditation music.

Best for: All group sizes

All group sizes Examples: Different poses and movements

Different poses and movements Materials needed: Mat, comfortable clothing, instructor

Mat, comfortable clothing, instructor Average duration: 30 minutes to 1 hour

21. Painting

Painting is a thrilling activity for adults interested in art. It involves painting anything, or something agreed upon while sipping wine. The best paint wins the contest.

Best for: Small in-office teams

Small in-office teams Examples : Painting objects, drawings

: Painting objects, drawings Materials needed: Paints, board, sheet or a place to paint

Paints, board, sheet or a place to paint Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

20. Indoor card games

Hands holding playing cards. The game can be played anywhere. Photo: Ulrich Baumgarten

Source: Getty Images

People can enjoy playing several card games in the office as a team. Each participant should understand the game's rules and work together to help their team win.

Best for: Small in-office teams

Small in-office teams Examples: Patience, poker, spades, rummy, hearts

Patience, poker, spades, rummy, hearts Materials needed: Cards

Cards Average duration: 30 to 40 minutes

19. Two Truths, One Lie

In this activity, team members take turns saying two truthful statements and one false statement about themselves while the others try to guess which one is a lie.

Best for: Small in-office teams

Small in-office teams Examples: Statements about countries you have travelled, people you have met, favourite drink

Statements about countries you have travelled, people you have met, favourite drink Materials needed: Office space

Office space Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

Outdoor fun activities for adults

Outdoor social activities for adults are ideal for those who want to experience the outside environment and landscape. We have compiled some of the best ideas for your friends.

18. Tree Planting

Volunteers plant trees on China's National Tree Planting Day in Qiongshan District in Haikou, Hainan Province of China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Planting trees is an environmental conservation initiative and a fun activity. Corporate tree-planting events strengthen the bond between employees and their employers and supervisors.

Best for: All group sizes

All group sizes Examples: Planting baobab, Moringa, Shea, or any type of tree species

Planting baobab, Moringa, Shea, or any type of tree species Materials needed: Tree to be planted, shovel, water

Tree to be planted, shovel, water Average duration: 2 to 3 hours

17. Egg drop

This is an exciting game where each team builds a protective contraption around a raw egg to protect it from breaking when left to fall from a given height. The group whose eggs survive the fall wins.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Egg dropping from different heights

Egg dropping from different heights Materials needed: Eggs, tape, newspaper, rubber bands,

Eggs, tape, newspaper, rubber bands, Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

16. Tug-of-war

The TV series Beverly Hills cast in a tug-of-war during a team-building exercise. Photo: Mikel Roberts

Source: Getty Images

The tug-of-war is an ancient game that originated thousands of years ago. It involves two teams of equal members, each pulling a rope to ensure their opponents cross the line in the middle. The game requires muscle power and concentration.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Team or two-people competition

Team or two-people competition Materials needed: Strong rope

Strong rope Average duration: 30 minutes to 1 hour

15. Charity work

You can visit a nearby orphanage or hospital to donate items as a team. Giving back to society is a fulfilling exercise and a gesture of generosity.

Best for: All group sizes

All group sizes Examples: Donating stuff, cooking for the needy

Donating stuff, cooking for the needy Materials needed: Food or clothing for donation

Food or clothing for donation Average duration: 4 to 6 hours

14. Boat riding

Visitors enjoy long-tail boat rides near Phi Phi Archipelago in the Andaman Sea, south of Thailand, in the province of Phuket. Photo: Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ Eyepix Group

Source: Getty Images

Boat rides offer a perfect platform to enjoy the breeze, environment, and vegetation. They help colleagues unwind their minds.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Speed boat rides

Speed boat rides Materials needed: Boat, safety gears

Boat, safety gears Average duration: 1 to 3 hours

13. Rafting

Rafting is a more rigorous and risky water activity where people use an inflatable raft to navigate a river or other body of water. It is an adrenaline-pumping recreational outdoor activity that can cause severe injury and death.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Whitewater rafting, Grand Canyon rafting

Whitewater rafting, Grand Canyon rafting Materials needed: Boat, helmet, life jacket, swimsuit, paddles

Boat, helmet, life jacket, swimsuit, paddles Average duration: 30 minutes to 3 hours

12. Snorkelling

A snorkelling couple dives down to a hard coral-encrusted reef in Hawaii. Photo: David Fleetham

Source: Getty Images

Snorkelling is another exciting water activity in which you enjoy the underwater beauty. Divers use swimming goggles and diving masks while breathing ambient air through the snorkel tube.

Best for: Smaller teams

Smaller teams Examples: Deep sea dive

Deep sea dive Materials needed: Swimming goggles, masks, snorkel, swimsuits

Swimming goggles, masks, snorkel, swimsuits Average duration: 30 minutes to 1 hour

11. Fishing

You can also organise a fishing exercise with your team. It allows members to showcase their unique skills while enjoying the fun. Fishing together also increases team communication and chemistry.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Spearfishing, netting, angling, bow fishing, trapping

Spearfishing, netting, angling, bow fishing, trapping Materials needed: Fishing rod and reel, hook, fishing weight or sinker, fish baits, net, spear

Fishing rod and reel, hook, fishing weight or sinker, fish baits, net, spear Average duration: 1 to 3 hours

10. Ball games

Amateur footballers play a match in a Spanish-speaking league at Ruskin Park, a public green space in Lambeth, south London. Photo: Richard Baker

Source: Getty Images

Playing ball games such as football, volleyball, basketball, and netball are also excellent group activities to explore for your team building. Members should understand the rules of each game before playing.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Beach football, volleyball, field hockey, outdoor basketball

Beach football, volleyball, field hockey, outdoor basketball Materials needed: Ball, boots, posts, hockey stick

Ball, boots, posts, hockey stick Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

9. Fun runs

Running is a traditional game that does not require much equipment. You can opt for long-distance or short races.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: 100m, 200m, relays, laps

100m, 200m, relays, laps Materials needed: Running shoes

Running shoes Average duration: 30 minutes to 1 hour

8. Climbing

Colleagues climbing a wall during an adventure at the Aventura Amazonia park in Cercedilla, Madrid, Spain: Photo: Rafael Bastante/Europa Press

Source: Getty Images

In climbing, people use their hands, feet, or other body parts to ascend a steep place or object. Teams can also race up and back down a climbing wall panel. It is a dangerous exercise that needs precaution.

Best for: Smaller teams

Smaller teams Examples: Rock climbing, mountain climbing, wall climbing

Rock climbing, mountain climbing, wall climbing Materials needed: Climbing rope, climbing shoes, helmet, safety harness, chalk

Climbing rope, climbing shoes, helmet, safety harness, chalk Average duration: 1 to 3 hours

7. Amazing Chase

The outdoor game has become increasingly popular because of the British TV show The Chase. It involves physical and mental exhaustion as members move from one position to another, using clues to find answers to a puzzle.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Cookie stacking, coffee pong, aeroplane contests

Cookie stacking, coffee pong, aeroplane contests Materials needed: Pen, paper, phone

Pen, paper, phone Average duration: 1 to 3 hours

6. Ziplining

A Scotland fan descending on a zip wire over the Olympiapark Fan Zone at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Photo: MI News/NurPhot

Source: Getty Images

Adventure seekers can enjoy ziplining by riding a steel cable from one end to another. The team can observe the surrounding scenic views and appreciate nature.

Best for: Smaller teams

Smaller teams Examples: Riding on the trolley, individual slide

Riding on the trolley, individual slide Materials needed: Harness, helmet, trolley

Harness, helmet, trolley Average duration: 30 minutes to 2 hours

5. Paintball

The activity involves two groups trying to hit opponents with paintballs while avoiding being hit. In some cases, one hit knocks a participant out of the competition, while in others, the hits are tallied at the end to determine the winner (with fewer hits).

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Capture the flag, attack and defend, elimination, king of the hill

Capture the flag, attack and defend, elimination, king of the hill Materials needed: Paints of different colours

Paints of different colours Average duration: 1 to 2 hours

4. Bike tours

Cyclists on back roads training with United States Olympic Committee. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Cycling trips for pleasure and adventure are also ideal team-building activities. They are a great way to explore the world, showcase your skills, and bond with each other.

Best for: Smaller teams

Smaller teams Examples: Cycling in fields, along the roads

Cycling in fields, along the roads Materials needed: Bicycle, helmet and other safety gears

Bicycle, helmet and other safety gears Average duration: 1 to 3 hours

3. Barbecue in the garden

Employees enjoy good music, food, and drinks in barbecue gardens, ideal for get-together events. Members can also dance and crack jokes.

Best for: Small to medium teams

Small to medium teams Examples: Field day, hot sauce competition

Field day, hot sauce competition Materials needed: Food and drinks, outside catering, music equipment

Food and drinks, outside catering, music equipment Average duration: 6 to 24 hours

2. City tour

A Barcelona City Tour Bus passes in front of the luxurious private yacht Lady Moura docked in the port of Barcelona. Photo: Paco Freire

Source: Getty Images

A group of adults can team up and visit historic sites, museums, cities, or popular tourist places to learn more about the treasures and interact with each other. People also take photos to cherish the moments.

Best for: Medium to large group

Medium to large group Examples: Touring museums, parks, stadiums, breweries, malls

Touring museums, parks, stadiums, breweries, malls Materials needed: Food and drinks, means of transport, visitation permits

Food and drinks, means of transport, visitation permits Average duration: A day or more

1. Camping

Team camping involves staying outdoors in a temporary shelter. It is ideal for relaxation, bonding, and team building. At campsites, people enjoy multiple fun activities and a calm environment.

Best for: Medium to large group

Medium to large group Examples: Tent camping, car camping, survival camping, free camping

Tent camping, car camping, survival camping, free camping Materials needed: Food and drinks, tent, sleeping bag, pillow, flashlights, first aid kits

Food and drinks, tent, sleeping bag, pillow, flashlights, first aid kits Average duration: A day or more

Frequently asked questions

Team building activities help employees learn more about their colleagues and create a conducive working environment. Here are some frequently asked questions about the activities.

What is the best fun game to play in groups of people? Exciting group games include charades, scavenger hunts, ball games, paintball, and tug-of-war.

Exciting group games include charades, scavenger hunts, ball games, paintball, and tug-of-war. What are the indoor games for adults? They include online office games, karaoke, charades, indoor fort building, keep the balloons up, and card games.

They include online office games, karaoke, charades, indoor fort building, keep the balloons up, and card games. What can you do with 15 people? The best activities include city tours, ball games, camping, organising a barbecue garden, or playing a chase.

Some of these group activities for adults are dangerous but exciting. They help establish a strong bond among colleagues and teach them new things.

READ ALSO: The best restaurants in Sandton: Culinary gems you must visit

Briefly.co.za listed some of the best restaurants in Sandton. The South African city has multiple high-end facilities offering mouth-watering cuisine ideal for your team-building activities. Discover some of the best restaurants in Sandton and why they deserve a visit.

Source: Briefly News