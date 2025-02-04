Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth: how rich is the Detroit Lions owner?

News about Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth, listed as over a billion has been making headlines after she took over the management of the Detroit Lions from her mother.

Key takeaways

Sheila Ford Hamp's ownership of the Lions made NFL history.

Mrs. Hamp was among the first class of women to graduate from Yale University.

William Clay Ford Sr., Sheila's great-grandfather, purchased the Lions in 1963 for $6 million.

purchased the Lions in 1963 for $6 million. In August 2024, Forbes listed the Detroit Lions with a value of $4.1 billion.

Sheila Ford Hamp's profile summary

Full name Sheila Firestone Ford Gender Female Date of birth October 31, 1951 Age 73 years old (as of January 2025) Birth sign Scorpio Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60 kg (approx) Father William Clay Ford Sr. Mother Martha Firestone Ford Siblings Three Relationship status Married Husband Steve Hamp Children Three Profession Entrepreneur, sports executive

Exploring Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth

According to Pro Football Network, the Detroit Lions owner's net worth is estimated to be $2 billion. Sheila derives her vast wealth from various entrepreneurial ventures and family businesses.

In an interview with Dannie Rogers, Sheila expressed gratitude to her mother for being a mentor in her career. She said:

When my mom took over she did an amazing job. My dad passed away in 2014 and she was really a role model for me. I don't think I could do what I am doing today without her first setting the stage.

Sheila Ford Hamp's career at the Detroit Lions

When Sheila's father, William Clay Ford, passed away in 2014, her mother became the Detroit Lions' principal owner. Throughout Martha Firestone Ford’s ownership tenure, Sheila was involved in the company’s management as vice-chair.

Sheila eventually took over her mother’s position in June 2020, making history as the first woman-woman succession to ever happen in the NFL. Her leadership of the NFL team has marked her as a notable figure in the sports world.

During a Fox Detroit YouTube interview, Sheila Hamp credited Pete Rozelle’s encouragement for helping her navigate the male-dominated industry. She said,

I knew Pete Rozelle. He was kind of a friend. My dad took me to some League meetings with him and I had dinner with the commissioner, and he was sort of blown away that a girl in the day knew so much about football and he helped me find a job.

The Detroit Lions franchise value

As of August 2024, The Detroit Lions have a worth of $4.1 billion, as Forbes indicates. The team has a ranking of 31 on the list of the most valuable NFL teams.

FAQs

How old is Sheila Ford Hamp?

Sheila, whose full name is Sheila Firestone Ford (age 73 years in January 2025), was born in Detroit, Michigan, US, on October 31, 1951. She was raised alongside her three siblings, Elizabeth Ford Kontulis, William Clay Ford Jr, and Martha Parke Morse.

How is Sheila Ford Hamp related to Henry Ford?

Henry Ford, the founder of Ford Automotive Company, is the paternal great-grandfather of Sheila Ford Hamp. She is one of the four children of William Clay Ford Sr and Martha Firestone Ford. William Clay Ford Sr. was Edsel Ford's son and Henry Ford's grandson.

What is the net worth of the Ford family?

According to Forbes, Ford Dynasty's net worth was estimated at $2 billion in 2015. However, the family’s fortune is expected to have increased substantially over the years due to inflation and stock appreciation.

Does the Ford family still own the Lions?

The Ford family dynasty still owns the NFL team, and Sheila Ford is the current principal owner and chair of the Lions. Her dad, William Clay Ford, acquired a minority stake in the team in 1961 before buying out the remaining ownership in November 1963.

Does Sheila Ford Hamp have kids?

Sheila Hamp has three sons alongside her husband, Steve Hamp, and their house is in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Despite having prominent parents, Sheila’s sons prefer to live privately.

Trivia

Sheila is an accomplished Tennis player winning the Michigan state championship in high school.

Sheila graduated from Yale University in 1973 and was part of the first class that included women.

The American sports executive is deeply involved in philanthropic initiatives, including the Detroit Lions Foundation.

Sheila Ford Hamp’s net worth is not just a number but a testament to her enduring presence in the sports industry and as a member of the Ford Family dynasty. Her wealth has grown significantly, underscoring her efforts as a female NFL team owner and business ventures.

