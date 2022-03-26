Did you know that modern tennis traces back to a medieval game called Jeu de Paume, which began in the 12th century in France? Since then, the sport has evolved into one of the most popular and profitable sports globally. French tennis players have especially excelled in the game. So, who are they?

The best French Tennis players, Nicolas Mahut and Kristina Mladenovic, respectively. Photo: Clive Brunskill, Julian Finney (modified by author)

France is home to some of the best tennis players in the world from both genders. All of whom have shown great skills and talents and have successfully represented their country on international platforms.

A list of the top French tennis players

Some of the tennis players from France have created a big name for themselves in the sport, emerging victorious on several occasions.

Who are the top 10 male tennis players?

Men have represented their country well in the sport. They have brought home some of the top titles as well as awards. These are the best male French tennis players in 2022.

1. Nicolas Mahut

Nicolas Mahut celebrates victory after his match against Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies during Day Four of the Nitto ATP Finals on November 13, 2019 in London, England. Photo: James Chance

Who is the most famous French tennis player? Nicolas Pierre Armand Mahut is a French professional player of the sport who is a former world No. 1 in doubles. He is a five-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, having completed the career Grand Slam with victories at the 2015 US Opens, 2016 Wimbledon Championships, 2018 French Open, and 2019 Australian Open, all partnering Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

2. Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Pierre-Hugues of France during the Tournoi de Marseille - Open 13 ATP on February 15, 2022 in Marseille, France. Photo: Johnny Fidelin

Pierre-Hugues Herbert has completed the Career Grand Slam with titles at the 2015 US Open, the 2016 Wimbledon Championships, the 2018 French Open, the 2021 French Open, and the 2019 Australian Open partnering Nicolas Mahut. His career-high doubles ranking is World No. 2, achieved on 11 July 2016.

3. Gaël Monfils

Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open on March 14, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. Photo: TPN

Gaël Sébastien Monfils is an accomplished black French tennis player, having won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon boys' titles in 2004. He has been ranked as high as world No. 6 in singles by the ATP, which he achieved in November 2016. He is currently the highest-ranked French player.

4. Fabrice Martin

Fabrice Martin of France during a practice session prior to the Fever-Tree Championships at Queens Club on June 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. Photo: Alex Morton

Fabrice Martin is one of the best French male tennis players. He reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of no. 228 on 23 July 2012, and his highest ATP doubles, ranking no. 22, on 3 February 2020. Martin, who plays for the Philadelphia Freedoms, was voted WTT Male Rookie of the Year in 2016.

5. Ugo Humbert

Ugo Humbert reacts in his match against Richard Gasquet during day two of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2022 in Australia. Photo by Cameron Spencer

Who is the tennis player from France? Ugo Humbert has achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 25 on 21 June 2021. He also has a career-high ATP doubles ranking of No. 361, achieved on 14 October 2019. He went from 374th place at the end of 2017 to 84th place at the end of 2018.

6. Hugo Nys

Hugo Nys at the final St. Petersburg Open, 2021 tennis tournament at Sibur Arena. Photo: Maksim Konstantinov

Hugo Nys is one of the most famous French tennis players who presently competes on the ATP Challenger Tour in singles and doubles, as well as the ATP Tour in doubles. He reached his greatest ATP singles rating of 327 on July 29, 2019, and his highest doubles ranking of 41 on November 8, 2021.

7. Benoît Paire

Benoit Paire of France serves during his match against John Isner during Western & Southern Open - Day 5 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 19, 2021 in Mason, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell

Benoît Paire's highest Grand Slam performance is reaching the fourth round, which he has done four times. He has three single championships under his belt: the 2015 Swedish Open, the 2019 Marrakesh Open, and the 2019 Lyon Open, and his career-high singles ranking is World No. 18, which he first earned in January 2016.

8. Arthur Rinderknech

Arthur of France during the David Cup match between France and Ecuador on March 4, 2022 in Pau, France. Photo: Pierre Costabadie

Arthur Rinderknech has a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 48, achieved on 17 January 2022. He also has a career-high ATP doubles ranking of world No. 124, achieved on 8 November 2021.

9. Benjamin Bonzi

Benjamin Bozi of France looks on during day 1 of ATP Sevilla Chalenger at Real Club Tenis Betis on September 09, 2019 in Seville, Spain. Photo: Quality Sport Images

Benjamin Bonzi has a career-high ATP singles ranking of World No. 60, achieved on 1 November 2021. He also has a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 125, achieved on 21 February 2022.

10. Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino serving to Reilly Opelka during the Quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Tennis Center on February 18, 2022 in Delray Beach, Florida. Photo: Mark Brown

Adrian Mannarino has a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 22, attained on 19 March 2018. He won his first ATP Tour singles title in 2019 in Rosmalen on grass, defeating Jordan Thompson in the final.

Top female tennis players

Women too have taken the French flag internationally when it comes to the sport. As a result, they have bagged some of the most prestigious awards.

1. Kristina Mladenovic

Kristina Mladenovic celebrating victory. Photo: Julian Finney

Kristina was a former world No. 1 in doubles and has won one singles title making her one of the best female athletes in the sport. She also took home 24 doubles titles on the WTA Tour and four singles and seven doubles titles on the ITF Circuit. She has faced great players, such as Naomi Osaka.

2. Amélie Mauresmo

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo is pictured during the Press Conference of Roland Garros 2022 at Roland Garros on March 16, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Allaman

Amélie Mauresmo is a retired French tennis player and former world No. 1. Mauresmo. She won two Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open and Wimbledon and won the silver medal in singles at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

3. Marion Bartoli

Marion Bartoli attends Lavazza at Roland Garros DAY 3 on May 29, 2019 in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Marion Bartoli is a former French professional tennis player. She won the 2013 Wimbledon Championships singles title after being runner-up in 2007 and a semifinalist at the 2011 French Open. She also won eight Women's Tennis Association singles and three doubles titles.

Who is the greatest tennis player of all time?

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his victory over Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semi-final of the BNP Paribas Open on March 19, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. Photo: TPN

Rafael Nadal is considered the best player in Tennis ever. He earned this title in the Australia Open with an epic 21st grand slam victory. Moreover, he has cemented a legacy as the greatest male tennis player after winning his second Australian Open crown in an unforgettable marathon final against Daniil Medvedev.

So, there you have it: the top-ranking French tennis players 2022. These athletes have put a significant amount of effort and resources to reach where they are.

