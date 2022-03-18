Detailed list of juvenile prisons in South Africa in 2022

Juvenile prisons are a necessary evil in society. They help hold and reform young and dangerous minors who have committed unfathomable acts but cannot be allowed to roam freely in society. Here is a list of juvenile prisons in South Africa.

There are several juvenile detention centers in Mzansi. Check out this list of juvenile prisons in South Africa in 2022. Photo: @pavelnasadil_sketchbook

Source: Instagram

Does South Africa have juvenile prisons? Yes, it does. Some operate exclusively as juvies, while others are wings of a large correctional facility with maximum and medium security wings. Take a look at this list of the most popular juvenile prisons in South Africa.

List of juvenile prisons in South Africa

Before we list these facilities, let us first answer some commonly asked questions on the same. They are as follows:

What is the name of kids jail?

It is called a juvenile detention center, sometimes referred to as juvie or juvy.

What is a juvenile in South Africa?

The Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977 (s 294) defines a juvenile as a person above eighteen years but below twenty-one.

What age is juvenile in South Africa?

Some may phrase this question as follows: "How old do you have to be to go to juvie in South Africa?" Regardless of how you phrase it, the results are the same.

South Africa's Child Justice Act, 2008, prohibits sending children under 14 to prison. However, it allows for a child between 14 and 16 to be sent to prison only in limited circumstances.

These circumstances could be if their bail is denied, detention is mandatory for the safety of the child and the public, or the possibility is the child could get a prison sentence if convicted.

How many juvenile prisons are there in South Africa?

Several juvenile prisons in South Africa have been established to hold and reform young offenders that are a threat to society. Photo: @zarembalaw

Source: Instagram

There are a couple, with most being run by the department of correctional services.

List of the juvenile detention centers in South Africa

There are several juvie facilities in Mzansi, some of which include:

Department Correctional Services Boksburg

Boksburg's Department of Correctional Services has different wings, including the maximum security, medium security, and juvenile wing. It is located at Barry Marais Rd, Boksburg, Johannesburg, 1459, South Africa. You can get hold of the management via phone: +27 11 898 3700.

Westville Prison

Westville Prison is a large correctional facility situated on the outskirts of Westville, at Dawncliffe, Westville, 3629, South Africa. It is one of the largest prisons in South Africa and the only one in Durban. It has maximum security, medium security, and a juvenile unit. The phone number to use to get hold of management is +27 31 204 8824.

Brandvlei Correctional Services

The prison is located at the bank of the Brandvlei Dam near Worcester, Western Cape. It has maximum-security, medium-security, and a juvenile unit. More so, it also houses members of the notorious The Numbers Gang.

Brandvlei juvenile unit is one of the juvenile prisons in South Africa in 2022. The prison is known for holding members of the notorious The Numbers gang. Photo: @zarembalaw

Source: Instagram

But what are the number gangs in South Africa? This is the question you may be asking yourself if it is your first time hearing of the gang. It is a predominant gang operating in Mzansi's prisons. The most common number gangs are 28s, 27s and 26s.

Bosasa Rustenburg Child & Youth Care Centre

The juvenile prison is located at 290 Reitz St Boitekong, Rustenburg, 0300, South Africa. It is run by an NGO and the Department of Correctional Services and focuses on giving young offenders an opportunity for a better life. The phone to call to get hold of the management is +27 14 597 5989.

Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre

It is located in Pretoria and was previously known as Pretoria Prison. It has maximum security, medium security, and a juvenile wing. The management can be reached via phone: +27 12 314 1999.

Pollsmor's Juvenile Unit

Pollsmor's juvenile unit is one of the juvenile prisons in South Africa that houses dangerous young offenders, most of whom are involved in gang activities. Photo: @chronicle_mediallc

Source: Instagram

This juvy is one of the female juvenile prisons in South Africa. It has been in the limelight several times, most questioning its proximity to its maximum-security prison. The juvy houses dangerous young offenders, most of whom are involved in gang activities.

Bonnytoun Child and Youth Care Centre

This juvy is located at Old Paarl Rd, Cape Town and is run by the department of correctional services. It holds young offenders and offers them guidance and counseling. The phone number to reach the management is +27 21 986 9100.

Leeuwkop Juvenile Facility

The facility is located at A2, Taaibos St, Rietfontein 2-Ir, Sandton, 2147, South Africa. It is part of a large correctional facility situated at 3, Cross Road, Rietfontein 2-Ir, Bryanston, 2191.

Johannesburg's juvenile unit

This juvy is one of the Sun City juvenile prisons in South Africa. The prison is known to hold notoriously violent criminals who are said to be armed with dangerous weapons like daggers and knives. It is run by the country's correctional services and can be contacted via phone: +27 11 933 7000.

Ekuseni Correctional Centre

The correctional center is exclusively a juvenile center situated at D542, Chelmsford road, Chelmsford Rd, Newcastle, South Africa. It has an educational and development center and has been ranked one of the best juvie correctional facilities in South Africa. The department of correctional services is in charge, and you can get hold of them via phone: 034 3881000.

Several juvenile prisons in South Africa have been established to reform young offenders. Most are run by the government's department of correctional services.

READ ALSO: What are the best languages to learn, and why are they vital in 2022?

Briefly.co.za shared an article about the best languages to learn in 2022 and their significance. Learning a new language is associated with many benefits. However, most people learn a new dialect for fun, travel, or work purposes.

However, research shows that learning some languages like Mandarin Chinese in 2022 can be important in the business sector. Get all the details about this here, including other languages you should learn in 2022.

Source: Briefly News