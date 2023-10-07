The MTN-8 final is set to happen at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban this Saturday evening

League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be taking on MTN8 defending champions Orlando Pirates

Both teams have said this match will be like no other and that they are prepared for the tough battle for the trophy

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates trained for the upcoming match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Image: @Masandawana and @orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

The anticipated MTN-8 final at Durban's Moses Mabhida stadium on Saturday evening is in full preparation mode.

The gates for the event will open at 2pm, and the kick-off time is set for 6pm.

Sundowns showdown with Pirates

In this sold-out match, the league champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, will go head-to-head with Orlando Pirates, the defending MTN8 champions.

Before the final, both teams were hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government at a breakfast meeting on Friday. The teams emphasised that this encounter will be unique, reported SABCNews.

Anticipation Mounts for the MTN-8 Championship

Orlando Pirates Assistant Coach Mandla Ncikazi said the team will strive to represent the brand with pride and appreciate loyal supporters regardless of trophies.

Mamelodi Sundowns Assistant Coach Manqoba Mnqithi stated that he can't confidently predict a win for Sundowns. He added that it's going to be a highly challenging match because both teams are strong contenders for this trophy.

Soccer fans desire fair match

Read some of the comments below:

Lehlohonolo Ntlhathe said:

"Looking forward to this, hope The Buccs are ready for it.☠️"

King Kgosie commented:

"No brown envelope tomorrow good luck Pirates."

Andile Ndatsa stated:

"Shapa Sandawana Shapa."

Freddie Masekel posted:

"To referees please be vigilant about the game, let's play fair matches."

Thiemuli Wesley Snipes Nemafhohoni added:

'I personally believe that Pirates will take it again either extra time or via penalty. My reason here is based on last performance."

