Kaizer Chiefs' latest game in KZN against Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership did not go well despite the team having a temporary new coach

Coach Molefi Ntseki was on a losing streak with the team, and a temporary replacement, Cavin Johnson, did not have a good start

Netizens discussed Kaizer Chiefs' performance in the football league, and many imagined how Molefi Ntseki would feel

DURBAN- Kaizer Chiefs did not do well in a Golden Arrows clash at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammersdale. Amakhosi were in need of a win after a series of losses in the DStv Premiership.

Molefi Ntseki was in hot water when Kaizer Chiefs lost the chance to win the Carling Cup. Kaizer Chiefs were led by Cavin Johnson, and netizens discussed the team's bad luck.

Kaizer Chiefs lose to Golden Arrows

Cavin Johnson, Amakhosi's caretaker coach, could not bag a win in the first match he took charge of. SABC News reported that Golden Arrows won 2-1 and are number two in the league.

Knox Mutizwa scored a brace for Golden Arrows, while Kaizer Cheif's Sifiso Hlanti scored one goal.

How badly is Amakhosi doing in DStv Premiership?

Kaizer Chiefs lost 50% of the ten games they have had in the season. The team is spiralling at the number nine spot in the PSL league.

Kaizer Chiefs fans discuss loss

Football fans speculated about what could be causing Kaizer Chief's losses. Many argued that the coach was not the problem. Others thought the latest match would be satisfying to Molefi Ntseki.

Mboniseni Roger Shabalala said:

"It's very clear now that this team needs a new administration, changing coaches won't change anything."

Vusumuzi Patrick Sibiya commented:

"Ntseki is laughing whereever he is."

Elijah Elia Nkuna added:

"The problem is not the coach, but the owners... Someone spoke something regarding this team and they took them for granted... This is not about the team but curses... This is Supernatural powers."

Humphrey Sidie wrote:

"Atleast Cavin Johnson didn't disappoint."

Stephen Chihoro explained his opinion:

"They will search the whole South Africa looking for a better coach but some players are playing for money not to win a match."

Andrew Collins lamented:

"It will really take the return of Jesus for Chiefs to start winning games.The fans must pray hard for his return."

India Ari wasn't surprised:

"Of course he lost, those boys don't wanna play and the blame will always be on the coach."

Nkululeko Nkulie agreed:

"The problem is not the coaches the management problem is among the players they are demotivated like they don't have a fighting spirit, that led this team to a disaster, so the current is not performing well they must change the squad or try to motivate this squad."

Kaizer Chiefs' makes a bold coaching move

Briefly News previously reported that bathong, Kaizer Chiefs has no mercy. Just after losing their first Carling Black Label Cup match, they showed Molefi Ntseki the door, replacing him with a new interim coach.

Kaizer Chiefs has managed to find themselves making headlines once again. The team lost its first match in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday, 21 October 2023, at the FNB Stadium, and they were playing against AmaZulu.

On Monday, 23 October 2023, Kaizer Chiefs showed Molefi Ntseki the door, and during the day, they announced that Cavin Johnson is their new interim coach for the club.

