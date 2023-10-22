Kaizer Chiefs has faced yet another loss and are no longer part of the calling knockout Cup tournament

The match between Amakhosi and Amazulu ended on a bad note at the FNB Stadium on 21 October 2023

Many netizens who are Kaizer Chiefs expressed frustration over Coach Molefi Ntseki, who has disappointed time and time again

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs played against Amazulu, and they lost. After the match, lots of attention was on the team's coach, Molefi Ntseki, who has been on a losing streak.

Kaizer Chiefs lost against Amazulu after the Carling Knockout Cup, and things turned violent for Molefi Ntseki. Image: Twitter/ Gallo Images /Twitter/ @Cellular_jnr

The game between Amazulu and Kaizer Chiefs became heated. Fans reacted irrationally after being eliminated from the Carling Knockout Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs suffers loss against Amazulu

Taariq Fieles from Amazulu scored the one goal they needed to eliminate Kaizer Chiefs from competing for the Carling Cup. The loss was devasting as Amakhosi couldn't seem to get a lucky break with coach Molefi Ntseki.

Watch a video of the 88th minute of the game between Kaizer Chiefs and Amazulu at FNB Stadium:

What did Kaizer Chiefs fans do after loss?

TimesLIVE reported that Kaizer Chiefs fans started throwing objects towards the Spanish team before full-time. Melfi Ntseki was escorted by security and South African police after the match.

Kaizer Chiefs fans' reaction made it impossible for the coach to do the post-match interview on the field. When the coach spoke later, he refused to answer about his future at Kaizer Chiefs.

In a video, he said about his team:

"I am also disappointed, but what else can I do?"

Molefi Ntseki under fire over Amakhosi defeat

Many South African Kaizer Chiefs fans expressed frustration. Netizens called for the coach's resignation again. Others were upset by Kaizer Chiefs' violent tendencies.

@siphoLastnumber said:

"We wouldn't have scored if we played 200 minutes last night. Our FC is playing nje... without intent."

@IAmExcellent_ commented:

"Does he think he's on the right path while he failed even to WIN a mere simple 4-game cup competition MTN8? What a loser of a Coach MolefiNtseki is. We concede every game because he gives players who make mistakes every match a chance, but the hardworking young players aren't played."

@azwivhudzu29804 wrote:

"You people confused us. You were busy insulting us when we told you Ntseki Molefe is not a coach. It is nothing personal with Ntseki, but a big team like the Chiefs needs an experienced coach, someone who knows how to win trophies."

@RainKin45403616 was upset:

"This man is not ready to be brave and say, “I failed, and I will step aside”. This is pure hate for the KC Brand, honestly."

@mphoZARous added:

"He won't do what's right cause you can hear from what he is saying that he thinks he is on the right path, just "unfortunate" for things not to go his way."

