Kaizer Chief has seen better days, but in the early days of the league, the team is haunted by misfortune

Not only is Amakhosi facing possible punishment because of fans’ unruly behaviour at the stadium, but the coach does not feel confident about his team

Netizens shared their views on what they think should be done to the team and believe that they should be momentarily stripped of fan support

Kaizer Chiefs is in trouble, and the league has only begun. Image: Touchline/ Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

The DSTV Premiership has barely begun, but a dark cloud is already hanging over Kaizer Chiefs.

The team is already facing misconduct charges from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the new coach, Molefi Ntseki, is not the happiest of coaches.

Netizens think Kaizer Chiefs must face the music because of fans’ unruly behaviour.

Chiefs to face disciplinary hearing for misconduct

The PSL announced recently that the Amakhosi would appear before its disciplinary committee to face misconduct charges after disgruntled Chiefs fans threw bottles and other objects at Motseki following the team’s shocking defeat at the hands of TS Galaxy.

According to media reports, the Phefeni Glamour Boys are expected to appear before the committee by the end of August, where judgment will be meted down to them on behalf of their twelfth man.

The coach is not happy with his players

At the same time, Molefi Ntseki is not pleased with how his charges have performed and has made it clear that he had a rough start to the season.

His post-match interview after the bottle-throwing saga revealed a coach already battling with a struggling team.

He pointed out that the players have not maintained a consistent temperature and struggled to be on the ball consistently. The former Bafana Bafana coach also expressed how displeased he is with his newest signings.

He was expecting the new players to show immediate results, and although he is still experimenting with different formations, there is still a lot of room to improve and a long way to go.

Amakhosi is a long way from the top of the table. If its current performance is anything to go by, the Naturena boys must pick up their socks as they face Amazulu FC, Stellenbosch, Royal AM and Supersport United in their next four fixtures.

South Africans discuss Kaizer Chiefs' fate

Netizens on Twitter shared their views about what should be done to Kaizer Chiefs pending their misconduct case.

@admirehne said:

“It will happen again until they sack that useless coach.”

@Mosiza07 remarked:

“This team should just play their games behind closed doors.”

@TsoEdgar agreed.

“Chiefs will appear before more DCs until they are sanctioned to play their games behind closed doors.”

@Sizakel62174825 wrote:

“Points must be deducted. It’s only fair.”

@Toronto_Cafe74 had an idea.

“Maybe if they played in an empty stadium, they would win some games.”

Chiefs fans unhappy with team's poor performance

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs fans were dissatisfied with how poorly the team has been performing.

This was after it was revealed that rival team Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa has scored more goals since the season began than the entire Kaizer Chiefs team.

Fans believed that Kaizer Chiefs needed to make drastic changes to the team if they wanted to salvage their performance in the future.

