A former disappointed Kaizer Chiefs fan decided to change sides on Saturday while the team was losing against Mamelodi Sundowns

The guy enthusiastically put on the opposing side's kit while onlookers laughed and celebrated the change of allegiance

Some Tweeps understood the former fan's pain, with others posting gut-busting memes about the sad loss

A Kaizer Chiefs fan has caused many laughs online by changing his shirt from his favourite team to a Sundowns one in a humorous video after a crushing loss.

A former Chiefs fan put on a Sundowns T-shirt to express his disappointment in the team. Images: @danielmarven/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Chiefs played against Mamelodi Sundowns this past Saturday and lost 0-4 to the opposing team. Kaizer Chiefs fans are disgruntled by this loss, with many predicting that it was bound to happen anyway.

In the video, the former fan sits in his seat while rolling up the new T-shirt he is about to wear in the video posted on Twitter. He smiles and looks at the camera while onlookers also laugh at the situation.

Once done, he stands up and starts dancing along to the music, all the while laughter and joyous singing can be heard in the background, celebrating the change.

Amakhosi (Kaizer Chiefs) have been on a losing streak for some time now and have disappointed many fans, becoming somewhat of a meme in the process. Some other fans understand the former fan's pain, while others shared hilarious memes:

@sikay_sa posted:

@BakakaFrederic said:

"Supporters switching over is allowed, because there's no transfer papers involved. When the team is embarrassing you, move to the better one!"

@MetjahTebogo shared:

"They can't just bear the pain..."

@MalusiMgabadel1 posted:

@Loverloiss commented:

"Create your own happiness"

@wasembo_za mentioned:

"When days are dark, friends are few..."

