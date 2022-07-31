Benni McCarthy is going back to Manchester United as one of the 1st team's coaching staff following his appointment

The former Man United player has had a stellar career and his new role will have him barking orders at the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho

South Africans took to the internet in reaction to the news that Benni will be heading back to Manchester United

Manchester United proudly announced that former Man United player and former Bafana Bafana superstar Benni McCarthy would be joining the club coaching team.

McCarthy has been appointed as the first team striking coach. The former Bafana Bafana striker left his position as the AmaZulu head coach and was named the South African Premier League's Coach of the Season.

Benni McCarthy is heading back to Manchester United and Mzansi is backing him 100%. Photo credit: @MelissaReddy

Source: Twitter

South Africans were excited to learn of McCarthy's appointment to the position and saw it as a dream come true for the coach.

Here is what South Africans had to say about McCarthy joining the Reds

@soccerzela:

"IN THE 18 AREA

Benni McCarthy is going to be VLOEKING Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Co..... You love to see it ."

@sticks_andile:

"I am so happy for you coach Benni, may the good lord make you and your entire team successful !!!! You are greatness @bennimccarthy17 #RiseSA"

@tsheko2020:

"Proof that in Europe they appreciate and acknowledge South African former players with potential.

Benni was recently appointed as one of the influential Manchester United technical team while our own Steven Pienaar is an assistant coach for Ajax Youth Team "

@MelissaReddy_:

"Manchester United confirm the appointment of Benni McCarthy as a first-team coach to specialise in drilling attacking plays and positioning.

Having known him personally for pretty much all my life, it's hard to capture how massive this for him and just how much it'll mean."

